"I will not tolerate lawlessness": League of Legends LoLdle answers 931 (Thursday, January 23, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for January 23, 2025, are now available. The online puzzle game offers enjoyment for those who have an affinity for puzzles and League of Legends. Immerse yourself in the challenge of unraveling the diverse traits of the vast selection of champions featured in the game, all while endeavoring to maintain your daily winning streak in LoLdle.
The Quote puzzle from the 931st edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"I will not tolerate lawlessness."
Braum, Caitlyn, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 931st edition (January 23, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for January 23, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Braum
- Quote: Caitlyn
- Ability: Sion; Bonus: Passive (Glory in Death)
- Emoji: Leona
- Splash Art: Katarina; Bonus: Sandstorm Katarina
The solution to the LoLdle Classic puzzle from January 23, 2025, is Braum. Additionally, the Quote puzzle features a distinguished quotation attributed to Caitlyn, a favored choice among ADC players in League of Legends.
The Ability puzzle emphasizes Sion's Passive skill, referred to as Glory in Death, while the Emojis pertain to Leona. Finally, the Splash Art puzzle focuses on Katarina's Sandstorm skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 930 (January 22): Skarner, Braum, Warwick, Jarvan IV, Lulu
- LoLdle 929 (January 21): Zed, Irelia, Briar, Camille, Vel'Koz
- LoLdle 928 (January 20): Thresh, Nidalee, Ambessa, Kennen, Nilah
- LoLdle 927 (January 19): Swain, Yuumi, Fizz, Seraphine, Jax
- LoLdle 926 (January 18): Xayah, Aatrox, Nasus, Vi, Shen
- LoLdle 925 (January 17): Viktor, Nocturne, Mordekaiser, Kayle, Fizz
- LoLdle 924 (January 16): Galio, Leona, Viktor, Ivern, Zilean
- LoLdle 923 (January 15): Veigar, Galio, Skarner, Kayn, Senna
- LoLdle 922 (January 14): Senna, Neeko, Heimerdinger, Singed, Shyvana
- LoLdle 921 (January 13): Kog'Maw, Lissandra, Vladimir, Aatrox, Quinn
- LoLdle 920 (January 12): Nilah, Fizz, Diana, Varus, Bel'Veth
- LoLdle 919 (January 11): Sivir, Lulu, Maokai, Lucian, Tristana
- LoLdle 918 (January 10): Aphelios, Vel'Koz, Zeri, Fiddlesticks, Zyra
The answers to the 932nd edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 24, 2025.
