  • "Mother always said": League of Legends LoLdle answers 930 (Wednesday, January 22, 2025)

"Mother always said": League of Legends LoLdle answers 930 (Wednesday, January 22, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jan 21, 2025 22:07 GMT
Dragon Trainer Lulu in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Dragon Trainer Lulu in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for January 22, 2025, are now available. This game is highly recommended for those who enjoy puzzles and League of Legends. Immerse yourself in the challenge of interpreting the diverse traits of the vast selection of champions featured in the game, all while endeavoring to maintain your daily winning streak in LoLdle.

The Quote puzzle from the 930th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Mother always said – float like iceberg, sting like thrown iceberg!"

Skarner, Braum, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 930th edition (January 22, 2025)

youtube-cover
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for January 22, 2025, are as follows:

  • Classic: Skarner
  • Quote: Braum
  • Ability: Warwick; Bonus: Passive (Eternal Hunger)
  • Emoji: Jarvan IV
  • Splash Art: Lulu; Bonus: Dragon Trainer Lulu

The answer to the LoLdle Classic puzzle dated January 22, 2025, is Skarner. Furthermore, the Quote puzzle includes a notable quotation from Braum, a popular selection among Support players in League of Legends.

The Ability puzzle highlights the Passive ability of Warwick, known as Eternal Hunger, whereas the Emojis are associated with Jarvan IV. Lastly, the Splash Art puzzle centers on Lulu's Dragon Trainer skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 929 (January 21): Zed, Irelia, Briar, Camille, Vel'Koz
  • LoLdle 928 (January 20): Thresh, Nidalee, Ambessa, Kennen, Nilah
  • LoLdle 927 (January 19): Swain, Yuumi, Fizz, Seraphine, Jax
  • LoLdle 926 (January 18): Xayah, Aatrox, Nasus, Vi, Shen
  • LoLdle 925 (January 17): Viktor, Nocturne, Mordekaiser, Kayle, Fizz
  • LoLdle 924 (January 16): Galio, Leona, Viktor, Ivern, Zilean
  • LoLdle 923 (January 15): Veigar, Galio, Skarner, Kayn, Senna
  • LoLdle 922 (January 14): Senna, Neeko, Heimerdinger, Singed, Shyvana
  • LoLdle 921 (January 13): Kog'Maw, Lissandra, Vladimir, Aatrox, Quinn
  • LoLdle 920 (January 12): Nilah, Fizz, Diana, Varus, Bel'Veth
  • LoLdle 919 (January 11): Sivir, Lulu, Maokai, Lucian, Tristana
  • LoLdle 918 (January 10): Aphelios, Vel'Koz, Zeri, Fiddlesticks, Zyra

The answers to the 931st edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 23, 2025.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
