"Mother always said": League of Legends LoLdle answers 930 (Wednesday, January 22, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for January 22, 2025, are now available. This game is highly recommended for those who enjoy puzzles and League of Legends. Immerse yourself in the challenge of interpreting the diverse traits of the vast selection of champions featured in the game, all while endeavoring to maintain your daily winning streak in LoLdle.

The Quote puzzle from the 930th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Mother always said – float like iceberg, sting like thrown iceberg!"

Skarner, Braum, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 930th edition (January 22, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for January 22, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Skarner

: Skarner Quote : Braum

: Braum Ability : Warwick; Bonus : Passive (Eternal Hunger)

: Warwick; : Passive (Eternal Hunger) Emoji : Jarvan IV

: Jarvan IV Splash Art: Lulu; Bonus: Dragon Trainer Lulu

The answer to the LoLdle Classic puzzle dated January 22, 2025, is Skarner. Furthermore, the Quote puzzle includes a notable quotation from Braum, a popular selection among Support players in League of Legends.

The Ability puzzle highlights the Passive ability of Warwick, known as Eternal Hunger, whereas the Emojis are associated with Jarvan IV. Lastly, the Splash Art puzzle centers on Lulu's Dragon Trainer skin.

LoL patch 15.1b preview

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 929 (January 21) : Zed, Irelia, Briar, Camille, Vel'Koz

: Zed, Irelia, Briar, Camille, Vel'Koz LoLdle 928 (January 20) : Thresh, Nidalee, Ambessa, Kennen, Nilah

: Thresh, Nidalee, Ambessa, Kennen, Nilah LoLdle 927 (January 19) : Swain, Yuumi, Fizz, Seraphine, Jax

: Swain, Yuumi, Fizz, Seraphine, Jax LoLdle 926 (January 18) : Xayah, Aatrox, Nasus, Vi, Shen

: Xayah, Aatrox, Nasus, Vi, Shen LoLdle 925 (January 17) : Viktor, Nocturne, Mordekaiser, Kayle, Fizz

: Viktor, Nocturne, Mordekaiser, Kayle, Fizz LoLdle 924 (January 16) : Galio, Leona, Viktor, Ivern, Zilean

: Galio, Leona, Viktor, Ivern, Zilean LoLdle 923 (January 15) : Veigar, Galio, Skarner, Kayn, Senna

: Veigar, Galio, Skarner, Kayn, Senna LoLdle 922 (January 14) : Senna, Neeko, Heimerdinger, Singed, Shyvana

: Senna, Neeko, Heimerdinger, Singed, Shyvana LoLdle 921 (January 13) : Kog'Maw, Lissandra, Vladimir, Aatrox, Quinn

: Kog'Maw, Lissandra, Vladimir, Aatrox, Quinn LoLdle 920 (January 12) : Nilah, Fizz, Diana, Varus, Bel'Veth

: Nilah, Fizz, Diana, Varus, Bel'Veth LoLdle 919 (January 11) : Sivir, Lulu, Maokai, Lucian, Tristana

: Sivir, Lulu, Maokai, Lucian, Tristana LoLdle 918 (January 10): Aphelios, Vel'Koz, Zeri, Fiddlesticks, Zyra

The answers to the 931st edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 23, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

