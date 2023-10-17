Idle Awakening free codes (October 2023) and steps to redeem

Idle Awakening's concept closely resembles that of RPG-style games, as it involves assembling a dream team of heroes and necessitates strategic gameplay to secure victories. This game presents formidable foes to overcome, and you can entreat the assistance of your friends to conquer these challenges. Acquiring resources is crucial in expediting your progress in Idle Awakening, and codes provide an excellent means of obtaining complimentary items like gems, gold, tickets, random shards, and EXP.

One of the standout features of Idle Awakening is its regular updates and the availability of numerous free codes that grant valuable in-game items. By simply redeeming these codes, you can unlock all the extra features for free. This article will guide you on how to access Idle Awakening's free codes and redeem them.

Here are the free codes for Idle Awakening (October 2023)

The game periodically introduces new codes (Image via MARK DOUGLAS SPUNNER)

Please remember that the game periodically introduces new codes while rendering the older ones invalid. Hence, it's imperative to ensure the timely redemption of the codes. When the game releases the new set of codes for November 2023, the October 2023 codes will stop being valid.

Here are the complimentary codes for Idle Awakening in October 2023:

FT666 - Utilize this code to obtain 200 gems.

- Utilize this code to obtain 200 gems. FT888 - Redeem this code to receive an Advanced ticket.

- Redeem this code to receive an Advanced ticket. FT777 - This code will grant you 100,000 gold.

- This code will grant you 100,000 gold. NCF4747880A2C4 - Redeem this code to acquire a bundle containing 70x Break Stones, 10x Tickets, an Advanced ticket, 5x Treasure Tickets, 5x Refresh Tickets, 5x Challenge Tickets, 3x Magic Stones, 800,000 Gold, 288 Gems, 200,000 Hero EXP, a Rare Hero card, and 30x random 4-star shards.

While the game provides only four codes, the abundance of items and in-game currencies it offers is sufficient to substantially enhance your gameplay experience.

How to redeem the free codes for Idle Awakening

Redeem the free codes (Image via MARK DOUGLAS SPUNNER)

To utilize the codes, adhere to these instructions:

Start by launching the game and proceeding to the profile section.

Next, access the settings and select the Redeem option.

Subsequently, input the provided codes and confirm by clicking the button.

Upon completion, all gameplay features will be incorporated.

The game provides various factions and formations for players to select, enabling them to leverage counter bonuses for victory over their adversaries. Among the game's most thrilling attributes is the guild and ally system, which permits players to jointly tackle guild challenges and engage with fellow gamers while their allies lend support throughout their grand journey.

Additionally, the game includes an auto-battle function which grants players the freedom to let go of the controls and unwind as the game takes charge.