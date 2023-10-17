Sword Master Story free codes (October 2023) and how to redeem

Sword Master Story is an RPG title developed by Super Planet for mobile devices. You play as Cain, the sole sword master left in the world, whom the Empire betrays. While exploring the story, you collect various characters that aid you in battling enemies. Summoning them requires Ruby, an in-game currency, or tickets. Each possesses unique gears and skills, requiring Gold and other resources for upgrades.

Playing story mode in this idle gacha consumes stamina. Although farming or purchasing is the primary way, you can use codes to get them without breaking a sweat. The freebies help all players, especially the f2p ones. That said, this article lists all Sword Master Story codes for October 2023, providing freebies.

Sword Master Story codes to get free rewards in October 2023

Tap the Coupon button to open the code redemption box (Image via Super Planet)

Super Planet releases codes on the Sword Master Story’s official social media accounts, such as Facebook and X (formerly Twitter). They drop them on the title’s anniversary, special events, and other special occasions. Redeeming them bestows Ruby, Gold bars, stamina, tickets, and other essential items.

Listed below are all active codes of this mobile gacha title granting freebies in October 2023:

HAPPY3RD - 15,000 Ruby

SMS3YR - 1 Gold Bar

SMS2310RUN - 500 Stamina

The above codes remain valid only for October. So, redeem them at the earliest before they expire. Moreover, you can use them only once to get freebies.

How to redeem Sword Master Story codes for free rewards

Enter the code in the box and hit the Confirm button to claim freebies (Image via Super Planet)

You can use an in-game method to redeem codes in this idle title. Below is a step-by-step guide to do so:

Install and open the app on your mobile device.

Start the game and tap the main menu button (three horizontal lines) at the top right corner of the main screen.

It opens a window with a list of menus on the right side and Settings on the left.

Tap the Coupon button from the left side next to Growth.

The Coupon window opens up with a blank box.

Copy-paste or type out the code from the above list into the box.

Hit the Confirm button and claim your freebies.

It’s important to note that the codes are case-sensitive. Therefore, type them out in the same format provided by Super Planet, or simply copy and paste them.

Expired Sword Master Story codes for October 2023

Here are some popular codes that were active in October but no longer provide freebies as of this writing in this mobile RPG title:

MAIN3RD

SMS3ANNIV

HADESSMS

HADES23UP

THETISSMS

THETIS23

HOTSUMMER23

MAINHADES

SEA23UPDATE

MAGICALGIRL

RUNRUN09

NEWDEMIGOD

TAPTAPTAP

AKANEAQUILO

Those are all the Sword Master Story codes for October 2023. Follow Sportskeeda to get more redeemable codes for such gacha games.