Immortals of Aveum update 1.0.6.0 patch notes: Echollector Update, fixes, free trial/demo, and more

Immortals of Aveum has finally released update 1.0.6.0, and with it comes a plethora of content. This includes the likes of New Game+ mode, the Grand Magnus difficulty mode, the Echollector gameplay update, console free trial and PC demo, and more. The developer's ongoing commitment to bettering the game and adding fresh content is a positive note that will surely delight the community.

Read below to find the patch notes for Immortals of Aveum 1.0.6.0.

Immortals of Aveum update 1.0.6.0 official patch notes

Expand Tweet

The official patch notes for Immortals of Aveum update 1.0.6.0 are as follows:

NEW GAME+:

We’ve added New Game+ as an option to begin a new playthrough while preserving key progression features.

The player starts New Game+ as a Magnus in the Light’s Army. The new playthrough begins in the Yltheum Chapter, bypassing the introductory Streetwise and The Magnus Chapters.

Gear, resources, talents, Arcanum, and health and mana upgrades carry over from the previous playthrough.

All unlocked spells and abilities carry over EXCEPT Augment spells (Grapple, Disrupt, Animate, etc.) due to their unlock requirements.

Epic and Legendary gear can be upgraded to higher levels in the Forge.

Enemy health, damage, and abilities have been rebalanced, and experience and currency earned have been adjusted to scale with New Game+ progression.

How to access: NG+ is available from a shrine behind Zendara in Glaivegate following the final boss battle battle. You do not need to 100% the game to start

NG+GRAND MAGNUS DIFFICULTY MODE:

We’ve added the new “Grand Magnus” game difficulty option that provides players with tougher combat challenges throughout the game.

“Grand Magnus” difficulty can be selected anytime, whether it’s your first playthrough or you’re starting New Game+.

Enemy health, defense, power, and behavior have been adjusted.

Combat is more intense, there are fewer health drops, and swapping between spells and abilities will be essential to survival.

“THE ECHOLLECTOR” GAMEPLAY UPDATE: SPOILERS ALERT

“The Echollector” gameplay update brings new endgame objectives to Immortals of Aveum™. Spoilers lie below, so skip ahead if you’d prefer to experience it all in the game first.

The new content automatically becomes available when the player reaches Glaivegate.

Shatterfanes - these are corrupted Shroudfanes that lead to new hidden areas and tough battles.

New Gear - Within the Shatterfanes, players will be rewarded with all-new gear items to take on their journey, including a new bracer, two rings, Limpets vial, and a legendary sigil.

Discover new lore and face an epic boss battle with the ancient being, The Echollector.

How to access: The four fanes are in Pale Forest, Shrineforge, Oremen, and Glaivegate. To progress through the Acroamatic Fane (the fourth and final fane in Glaivegate), you need to beat the other 3 fanes.

Expand Tweet

CONSOLE FREE TRIAL & PC DEMO:

New players can now begin their adventure in the Immortals of Aveum Free Trial on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S or in the PC Demo on Steam**! For all the details and to access the Free Trial and Demo, go here.

The Free Trial goes live on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and the PC Demo goes live on Steam at 9am PST (5pm UTC) on November 16, 2023.

Accessing the Free Trial on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S:

The Free Trial can be accessed by downloading the app from the Immortals of Aveum PlayStation Store page or the Microsoft Store Page.

Accessing the PC Demo on Steam:

The PC Demo can be accessed by visiting the Immortals of Aveum Steam Store page.

Free Trial and PC Demo Content:

Play through the first three chapters of Immortals of Aveum, starting at the beginning of the game through the Yltheum Chapter.

Player progression in the Free Trial or PC Demo will carry over to the full game when Immortals of Aveum is purchased on that respective platform.

GENERAL UPDATES:

Addressed how the player interacts with an object to prevent accidentally crushing a Mana crystal

On PC, we’ve added an option to turn off mouse smoothing, which can help improve the feel of high-DPI mice

Added FPS cap on PC

Addressed an issue where a player could occasionally get stuck in a freefall inside a Shroudfane

Made it so enemies leave behind their loot even if they fall into the abyss

Fixed instances of occasional crashes and progression blockers

Addressed rumors of a new Beast among Rasharn’s ranks still lurking within the borders of Kalthus

Updated Privacy Policy document

Interested Immortals of Aveum players can find previous update patch notes here.