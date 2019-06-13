Immortals return to LCS after acquiring OpTic Gaming

Last week Dignitas made a return to LCS after merging with Clutch Gaming for the rest of the season. Now, Immortals are going to make a comeback after they acquired OpTic Gaming today.

Immortals Gaming Club has acquired Infinite Esports & Entertainment, the parent company of OpTic Gaming and the Houston Outlaws. The deal apparently is valued around $100M making it the largest valued deal in esports history.

“Today, we announced a transformative transaction for our organization and a landmark transaction for our industry. Across our family of brands, OpTic; MIBR; LA Valiant; and Immortals, IGC’s total audience size is nearly three times larger than our nearest competitors,” said Immortals Gaming Club CEO Ari Segal, in a release. “At the same time, our multi-brand strategy enables us to tailor content, messaging, voice, and experience for distinct communities and audience segments, driving deeper engagement and affinity. Armed with these brands, the best fans in esports, the legacy and tradition of great teams and players, and a newly reinforced and strong balance sheet, IGC is positioned to be a market leader and model organization.”

Immortals are now one of the biigest esports organisation out there with a total value around at $250M. They were a top tier LCS team and were very popular during their stint at LCS.

There were already rumours regardin OpTic gaming trying to cash their LCS spot due to finnacial issues and Immortals were ready to dive in for the deal. OpTic gaming will continue under the same name in LCS until 2020 but will change to Immortals after that. The squad is having a decent start to summer split as they are currently at the top of the table with a 4-0 record. It would be interesting to see if Immortals will start with a fresh squad or continue with the current iiteration of the roster.

