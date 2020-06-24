India, Pakistan CS:GO pros team up to play Perfect World Asia Summer League 2020

havoK and PokemoN are two professional CS:GO player from India and Pakistan, respectively, who are playing for Divine Vendetta.

They put up a stellar performance today and played a key role in the team's victory today.

havoK and PokemoN in the same CS GO roster (Picture Source: hltv.org and Saad Ahemed/FB)

Playing games with friends has always been a classic fun activity. One of the positive sides of any multiplayer game is the ability to play with players from across the world and make cross-border friends. CS:GO is no exception to this. CS:GO players have made some friends from different places.

The competitive game mode in CS:GO requires that the players bond and grow together as a team. The team spirit and the desire for victory help gel various players belonging from different origins.

Indian and Pakistani player in the same CS:GO roster

Now, Love 'havoK' Paras from India and Saad 'PokemoN' Ahmed from Pakistan have joined the UAE-based team Divine Vendetta to play CS:GO. It is an incredible feat that these two players, despite being from countries that don't have a great relationship, are playing quite well together.

But putting everything aside, these two put up a stellar performance and played a significant role in the victory against Mazaalai today.

India and Pakistan IRL: 🤬😡🤬



In Counter-Strike: ❤ pic.twitter.com/FVTZnrlent — Bleh (@OfficialBleh) June 24, 2020

The tweet rightly depicts the situation. The game has brought together the players from the two countries.

Divine Vendetta

Divine Vendetta had signed the core of the UAE based team Camel Riders. DVDOV, TTyke, PokemoN, and Ejram alongside havoK have joined the roster of Divine Vendetta CS:GO team.

Achievements of havoK

havoK had a decent result with NASR Gaming. Some of his significant career achievements include:

1st place finish at ESL India Premiership 2017 Summer 1st place finish at GeForce CSGO Tournament 2nd place finish at eXTREMESLAND ZOWIE Asia CS: GO 2018 2nd place finish at Conquerors Insignia 2019 and many others.

Achievements of PokemoN

PokemoN is one of the finest CS:GO players from Pakistan. He is the first Pakistani national to qualify for a valve-sponsored minor event. Some of his significant career achievements include:

1st place finish at Asia Minor Championship - Rio 2020: Middle Eastern Closed Qualifier 1st place finish at Mountain Dew Gamers Arena 2018 1st place finish at GameBird LAN CLAN Grand Finale and so forth

His team also finished 7-8 in the ESL One: Road to Rio – Asia

Their performance against Mazaalai (Picture Source: hltv.org)

It will be quite interesting to see how this duo would fare in the long run. We can hope that this duo continues to perform well on the road ahead.