India Today PUBG Mobile League: Points table after day 3

India Today League 2020

Day three is done and dusted and India Today Invitation League, the PUBG Mobile tournament, is very close to finding out its champion team. The tourney will go on for four days and one more day of enthralling action is on the cards. The champions will get ₹1.3 lakh, the tournament is offering a massive prize pool of ₹2.5 lakh.

At the end of 12 matches, TSM Entity has made a massive comeback and played really aggressively on the third day without committing a single mistake. In what is good news for SouL Fans, the team ensured the #2 spot at the end of the day. Team IND, who were in the lead, has dropped down to #3.

Here one can find the complete overall results and standings of PUBG Mobile's India Today Invitational League after Day 3.

India Today League Overall Standings after Day 3

#1 TSM-Entity: 184 Points

#2 Team Soul: 127 Points

#3 Team IND: 124 Points

#4 Orange Rock: 122 Points

#5 Fnatic: 114 Points

#6 PowerHouse: 113 Points

#7 VSG Crawlers: 112 Points

#8 Hydra Official: 99 Points

#9 Synerge: 95 Points

#10 Marcos Gaming: 90 Points

#11 Mayhem: 89 Points

#12 Celtz: 86 Points

#13 Megastars: 83 Points

#14 Revenge Esports: 70 Points

#15 God Like: 68 Points

#16 Umumba Esports: 64 Points

#17 Element Esports: 63 Points

#18 8Bit: 60 Points

#19 Team Tamilas: 56 Points

#20 4 Kings: 49 Points

Overall Standings (11-20)

Top 5 Fraggers

Entity's ClutchGod continued to occupy the top position with 34 kills. One the other hand, Neyo, from the same squad, is chasing Clutchgod, having made 25 kills. Soul Aman, who was 5th yesterday, managed to get to fourth place.

Undoubtedly, the fans witnessed a lot of ups and downs on the third day. Tomorrow, which is the final day of the tournament will decide the winners of the tournament. So who will rule the battlegrounds on the last day of India Today League? For that, we have to only wait a few hours.

To find out the who came up trumps, don't forget to catch the live action on the India Today Gaming YouTube Channel. The broadcast will begin at 2 PM IST.