India Today PUBG Mobile League: Points Table Day 2

PUBG Mobile India Today League Overall Standings

The second day of the action-packed PUBG Mobile India Today Invitational League is over. 20 Indian professional teams are competing for the title, and the tournament is offering a massive prize pool of ₹2.5 lakh.

Team Hydra, which is owned by famous PUBG Mobile YouTuber Dynamo Gaming, got two chicken dinners in the first two matches of the second day. However, Team IND chased them down on the leaderboard, and managed to surpass them by winning the rest of the matches.

Team IND managed to secure the #1 position on the overall leaderboard at the end of the day. Team SouL, popular among the public, is placed at the #7 spot, and Fnatic stands at #6 after Day 2.

Team Hydra startled their opponents by jumping from 19th to 2nd position in a single day.

India Today Invitational League Day 2 Overall Standings

#1 Team IND: 94 Points

#2 Team Hydra: 93 Points

#3 Orange Rock: 87 Points

#4 TSM Entity: 79 Points

#5 Power House: 79 Points

Advertisement

#6 Fnatic: 78 Points

#7 Team Soul: 73 Points

#8 Marcos Gaming: 69 Points

#9 Mayhem: 68 Points

#10 VSG Crawlers: 67 Points

#11 Celtz: 67 Points

#12 Revenge Esports: 55 Points

#13 8Bit: 55 Points

#14 4Kings: 47 Points

#15 Synerge: 46 Points

#16 Megastars: 44 Points

#17 Team Tamilas: 40 Points

#18 UMumba Esports: 39 Points

#19 Element Esports: 34 Points

#20 GodLike: 32 Points

Overall Standings (11-20)

In what is good news for TSM Entity Fans, the IGL of the team ClutchGod is currently the top fragger of the tournament, and the player eliminated 17 opponents. SouL Aman, who is the rifler of Team SouL, is also on the list of top fraggers at #5.

Top 5 Fraggers

Undoubtedly, Team Hydra was in the zone on the second day, and that has boosted them to a very high position on the leaderboard. Will Team Hydra be able to maintain their consistency on the next day as well? Only time will tell.

For this, don't forget to catch the live action on the India Today Gaming YouTube Channel. The broadcast will begin at 2 PM IST on the scheduled days.