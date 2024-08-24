Indiana Jones and the Great Circle system requirements: Minimum PC settings explored

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is set to release later this year and publisher Bethesda Softworks has revealed the system requirements for the PC version. With fans eager to get their hands on MachineGames' latest title, they will want to know ahead of time what to expect from the upcoming first-person shooter.

Oddly enough, we do not have the full picture yet. Here's everything to know about Indiana Jones and the Great Circle system requirements for PC.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle system requirements explored

Thus far, the official Steam page for the game has only been updated with the Minimum specifications—which is pretty weird since we are only 3 months away from the final launch. Here are the minimum specs needed to run the game smoothly on PC:

Trending

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7 @3.3GHz or better | AMD Ryzen 5 @3.1Ghz or better

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 8 (GB) | AMD Radeon RX 6600 (8 GB)

Additional Notes: SSD required

This does seem a tad high for minimum specs, around a similar ballpark, if not more demanding, compared to Alan Wake 2's minimum specs. Remedy Entertainment's latest horror third-person shooter is considered one of the best-looking games on the market right now so it remains to be seen how the ID Tech powered Indiana Jones will fair in comparison.

With the recommended specs still a mystery, PC players will most likely require an SSD and an 8 GB VRAM GPU to sufficiently enjoy the game. The minimum specs also fail to mention what performance metrics this setup will accommodate. This article will be updated with all necessary details, including the complete spec sheet, as and when the publisher reveals more information.

What is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle about?

A new adventure awaits (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Taking place between the Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade movies, this video game follows the beloved archeologist on a globe-trotting adventure to thwart the sinister forces that seek the power behind the mysterious Great Circle.

While there have been video game entries about the Indiana Jones franchise before, including LEGO renditions, none have featured such a massive scope before. From Marshall College to the pyramids of Egypt, players will punch, shoot, and parkour their way across intricately crafted set pieces and puzzles in search of the truth.

Read More: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle preview

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launches on December 9, 2024, for PC and Xbox Series X|S consoles. A version for PlayStation 5 will also be released sometime in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!