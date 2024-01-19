Indiana Jones and the Great Circle pre-order details, platforms, and more explored

MachineGames' upcoming action-adventure title, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has finally been revealed, with a dedicated gameplay trailer giving fans a glimpse at the game's story, characters, and combat. Coming from the creators of the modern Wolfenstein Trilogy, the upcoming Indiana Jones title is easily one of the most anticipated games of 2024.

While fans might've speculated a third-person action-adventure akin to something like the Uncharted or the modern Tomb Raider games, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle instead is a first-person title akin to MachineGames' past ventures. Apart from the gameplay reveal, Bethesda also disclosed many other important details regarding the title.

Here's everything you need to know about Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, including pre-order details, platforms, and more.

Do note that we will update this article with relevant information such as the release date, editions, prices, and more once publisher Bethesda Softworks reveals them.

What platforms is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle available for?

Developed for the current generation of consoles, MachineGames' upcoming action-adventure title is coming exclusively to Xbox Series X/S and Windows PC (via Steam). MachineGames are always known for pushing the boundaries of FPS gameplay as well as visuals, and their upcoming Indiana Jones title isn't an exception to this rule.

Judging by the trailer, the game seems to use an upgraded id Tech engine that powered Doom Eternal. While the art style seemed quite reminiscent of MachineGames' past titles, the environment, as well as the various on-screen effects, seemed entirely new and something that's taking full advantage of the current-gen console hardware.

How to pre-order Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on Xbox and PC

Although the game's store page on Microsoft Store, as well as Steam, is already live, you cannot place your pre-orders for the Indiana Jones title just yet. The only option you have right now is to add the game to your wishlist. However, once the pre-orders are live, you can pre-purchase the game by simply following these steps:

For Xbox Series X/S:

Go to the Xbox Store on your Xbox Series X/S and search for the game.

After landing on the game's Xbox Store page, select your preferred edition (if any) and proceed to payment and checkout.

Once you complete the checkout process, the game will be added to your Xbox library, ready to pre-load, which usually goes live a week before the official release.

For Windows PC (Steam):

Launch Steam and search for the game on the PC client's store page.

After landing on the game's store page, select your preferred edition and proceed to checkout.

Once you complete the checkout process, the game will be added to your Steam library and ready for pre-load (24 hours before official release).

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is also coming to Xbox Game Pass day one. However, it should be noted that the Game Pass version of the title cannot be pre-loaded and will only be available to download post-release.