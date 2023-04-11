Indus Battle Royale Community Playtest 4: How to register, features, and more

Developed by Pune-based SuperGaming, Indus Battle Royale is set to take the world of Battle Royale gaming to great heights. A few hours ago, the developers of the title made a press release, announcing that the pre-registration (currently available only for Android devices) count has already crossed 1.5 million, making it one of the most awaited games on the market.

In the press release, SuperGaming also announced its fourth Community Playtest in June 2023 which aims to showcase its early esports features. Mythwalkers will have the opportunity to share their thoughts on different aspects of the game and channel the direction of the organization's most ambitious project to date.

How can Mythwalkers register for the upcoming fourth Community Playtest of Indus Battle Royale?

During the upcoming fourth Community Playtest, Mythwalkers and BR lovers will get access to the latest build of Indus. They can play a few rounds of the title with the developers as well as fellow community members registered as testers

Mythwalkers wishing to register for the fourth Community Playtest will have to follow a few simple steps:

Step 1: Head over to your preferred browser and click on the link provided here.

Step 2: Open the Google doc and read the Terms and Conditions carefully.

Step 3: Fill in the listed fields:

Email address

Name

Age

Mobile

Location

Team Name and Team Members

Games you play in Shooter/BR genre

Preferences in a competitive and esports ready Shooter/ BR game

Reason of choice for Indus Community Playtest 04

If you are a Content Creator/Esports athlete

If a content creator, your preferred type of content

Most preferred social media platform

If already pre-registered for the title

Furthermore, SuperGaming has also issued a few clauses that gamers will need to follow:

Invite only on the basis of registration.

Registration does not guarantee your invitation. You will get an email from Indus confirming your invitation.

50 Mythwalkers will get to play in Community Playtest 4.

All Team Members will have to register independently.

No walk-ins allowed.

Playtest Indus Battle Royale: Esports Build.

Meet Team Indus.

Please show up 30 minutes early.

Rights of admission reserved.

Other major features that gamers can expect in the fourth Indus Battle Royale Community Playtest

Besides a focus on several esports features, here's an overview of some of the changes and additions compared to the third Community Playtest organized in February in Surat:

Squads

Spectator mode

Armour system

Vehicles

Supply drops

Customizable controls

Improved graphics and smoother visuals

Animation improvements

Traversal improvements

Map improvements

Mini-map upgrades

New characters

New character skins

Weapon testing facility

With so many pre-registrations already made for Indus Battle Royale, SuperGaming will be hoping the fourth Community Playtest will be a major success, speeding up the pre-registration count further.

