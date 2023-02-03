How to get free pre-registration rewards for Indus Battle Royale

Indus Battle Royale, developed by SuperGaming SG, a game studio based in Pune, India, has been stirring up a whirlwind of excitement among the Indian mobile gaming community over the last few days. This is especially true in the aftermath of the ban on two of the most popular titles, which has left a void in the market yet to be filled.

The unveiling of its first gameplay teaser has fanned the flames of excitement, offering a glimpse into the mysterious island of Virlok on the Indus planet, complete with Paragons and a vast arsenal of firearms. Furthermore, the game's pre-registration announcement has excited gamers even more.

As with many recently released games, the developers have further whetted the players' appetite by revealing a range of exclusive prizes for everyone who pre-registers for the upcoming battle royale title.

The following is a guide on how to pre-register for Indus Battle Royale on the Google Play Store and become eligible for a variety of attractive rewards upon its release.

Indus Battle Royale pre-registration rewards revealed

The developers have started pre-registration on the Google Play Store further to heighten the hype for the upcoming Indus Battle Royale. Unfortunately, gamers using iOS devices will have to hold off for a bit longer as the pre-order has not yet begun, but the developers have assured the fans that it will start shortly.

Indus Game @IndusGame 500K pre-registrations = glory frame reward, to look good outside the battlefield. 500K pre-registrations = glory frame reward, to look good outside the battlefield. https://t.co/oGuoy4ECkt

Pre-registering for the upcoming game grants players access to an array of enticing rewards, which include the following items:

0.5 million pre-registrations – Glory Frame

1 million pre-registrations – Cosmium Gun Skin

2 million pre-registrations – Mystery Paragon Skin

5 million pre-registrations – Exclusive Paragon Skin

Thus, pre-registering for the game is essentially a win-win situation.

Steps to pre-register for Indus Battle Royale to get free rewards

To take advantage of the previously mentioned benefits, you must pre-register for Indus Battle Royale before its release. You may follow the set of instructions outlined in the section given below:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store application on your Android device and search for Indus Battle Royale using the search bar.

Alternatively, you may click here to reach out to this game's page on the Google Play Store.

Click on the pre-register button to complete the pre-registration (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 2: Select the most appropriate option from the available search results.

Click on the got it button to complete the pre-registration process (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 3: You will find the "pre-registration" button on the screen, and you may press the same to complete the pre-registration procedure.

A dialog box will soon appear confirming the completion of the pre-registration. You will now be eligible to receive the rewards once the game is made available. Nonetheless, the developers have not spilled any details on how gamers can acquire these rewards later.

Despite the absence of an official release date for the battle royale title, the recent gameplay trailer offers a glimpse into the boundless potential of the game. Thus, the wait for its release is expected to be worth a while.

