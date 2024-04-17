Infection Free Zone: How to equip weapons on tower workers

One of the best ways of improving the defenses of your base of operations in Infection Free Zone is to equip your tower workers with weapons. While towers themselves are a good upgrade, you can go a step further by giving the workers weapons to defend from the zombie hordes.

However, the game isn’t exactly clear on how you can go about equipping weapons to the workers in the towers. Hence, there are many players who are confused about how they can go about doing it.

Today’s Infection Free Zone guide goes over how you can equip weapons on tower workers in this survival game.

How to give weapons to your tower workers in Infection Free Zone

Towers are important for base defense (Image via Jutsu Games)

To make your tower workers carry weapons in Infection Free Zone, you must first put the weapon in the warehouse and then assign them to a selected tower. Here's what you should do to successfully assign weapons:

First, make sure you select the weapon of choice and put it in the HQ storage building. Now, click on the tower that you want to equip your weapon to. Choose the weapon from the warehouse options.

You will get the option to assign that weapon to the tower. Pick a weapon that matches the total number of workers that you have assigned in the tower. If you have fewer weapons than workers, the game will give you a prompt. Only one of the workers will be able to carry the weapon.

If you picked the right weapon to assign, a worker will make their way to the Storage to pick up the weapons and bring them back to the rest of the crew. Each of them will equip a weapon, thereby considerably boosting the defense of your base.

Equip weapons to tower workers in Infection free zone (Image via Jutsu Games)

Keep in mind that you will not be able to equip different tower weapons to different workers. If one of them gets a rifle, all of them will be equipped with a rifle. Make sure you keep upgrading their weapon as you make your way further into the game.

