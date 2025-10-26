Infinity Nikki 1.11 banners and outfits revealed

Infinity Nikki 1.11 will be releasing on October 27, 2025 (UTC -7), as officially announced by developer Infold Games. This patch is titled "Encore Season", and will most likely be the last version before the game moves on to version 2.0, transporting players to a brand new region. Adhering to the title of the version, players will receive an 'encore' of all the 'performances' that have taken so far in Infinity Nikki, beginning from the game's launch all the way back in December 2024, right up till October 2025.

The official banners and outfits for Infinity Nikki 1.11 have also been revealed, giving players a sneak peek into the fashion and styles they can expect in the upcoming version. This article provides information regarding the banners and outfits that will be available to pull on in Infinity Nikki 1.11.

New outfits and banners in Infinity Nikki 1.11

Once Infinity Nikki 1.11 goes live, the following outfits will be available on the "The Path That is Chosen" Resonance banner:

Nameless, Selfless (5-star)

(5-star) Dream-Like Night (4-star)

As both of these outfits will be featured on the same banner, players can obtain them in one go. You can pull on the Resonance banner using your Revelation Crystals, Limited-Time Revelation Crystals, and Diamonds. One 5-star outfit piece is guaranteed every 20 pulls, while one 4-star piece is guaranteed every 10 pulls.

Here are the details regarding these outfits:

Nameless, Selfless (5-star)

5-star outfit Nameless, Selfless (Image via Infold Games)

The flagship outfit of Infinity Nikki 1.11 is titled Nameless, Selfless, and it has a Sexy main attribute. Being a 5-star outfit, it comes with a special ability titled "Candlelit Echoes", which can be used after all pieces of the outfit have been obtained. After using this ability, Nikki can summon a projection of herself, which you can use to take duet photographs, or simply have her follow you around.

Nameless, Selfless has the following outfit evolutions:

Nameless, Selfless: Azure Sky

Nameless, Selfless: Long Night

Nameless, Selfless: Returning Soul

Nameless, Selfless: Ember (full glow-up evolution)

Dream-Like Night (4-star)

4-star outfit Dream-Like Night (Image via Infold Games)

Featured alongside the 5-star outfit on The Path That is Chosen banner is the 4-star outfit Dream-Like Night. This outfit has a Cool main attribute, and its ability is called Crimson Invitation: Whimsicality. Upon using this ability, Nikki will perform a graceful leap in the air, while also summoning an umbrella. Following this, she will stay suspended in the air for a while (in a sitting posture), holding her umbrella above her head.

This outfit has the following evolutions:

Dream-Like Night: Resolve

Dream-Like Night: Lost (full glow-up evolution)

