Infinity Nikki 1.6 Balloon Trip outfit details, release timings, and countdown

Infold Games has announced the banners for the second half of Infinity Nikki 1.6. Two new 4-star outfits will make their debut in phase II, in separate banners. One of these outfits is called Balloon Trip, and will be available to pull starting June 23, 2025.

Read on to find out more details about the Balloon Trip outfit launching in the second half of Infinity Nikki 1.6, including its release timings, and other information.

Infinity Nikki: Balloon Trip outfit and banner details

The new 4-star outfit Balloon Trip will be featured on the "Let's go, Quack!" banner, which will be going live on June 23, 2025, at 8 PM (UTC -7), and will be available till July 7, 2025, 12:50 PM (UTC -7). Players who want to pull on this banner can do so using their Diamonds, Revelation Crystals, and Epiphany Crystals.

The main attribute of Balloon Trip is "Sweet", and obtaining all pieces of this outfit can let you use certain special effects in game. When Nikki has the Balloon Trip outfit equipped, she can summon balloons which are lookalikes of any animal she grooms. Additionally, when Nikki is riding any vehicle, these balloons will be tied to the handlebars of the vehicle.

Infinity Nikki: Balloon Trip release date, time, and countdown

Even though the Balloon Trip outfit will be launching globally at the same time, there might be discrepancies in the release timing based on players' time zones. You can refer to the list below to check exactly when the "Let's go, Quack!" banner featuring the Balloon Trip outfit will be available in your time zone:

America

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): June 23, 2025, at 8 PM

(PDT): June 23, 2025, at 8 PM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): June 23, 2025, at 9 PM

(MDT): June 23, 2025, at 9 PM Central Daylight Time (CDT): June 23, 2025, at 10 PM

(CDT): June 23, 2025, at 10 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): June 23, 2025, at 11 PM

Europe

Western European Summer Time (WEST): June 24, 2025, at 4 AM

(WEST): June 24, 2025, at 4 AM Central European Summer Time (CEST): June 24, 2025, at 5 AM

(CEST): June 24, 2025, at 5 AM Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): June 24, 2025, at 6 AM

Asia

Indian Standard Time (IST): June 24, 2025, at 8:30 AM

(IST): June 24, 2025, at 8:30 AM China Standard Time (CST): June 24, 2025, at 11 AM

(CST): June 24, 2025, at 11 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST): June 24, 2025, at 12 PM

(JST): June 24, 2025, at 12 PM Korea Standard Time (KST): June 24, 2025, at 12 PM

You can also check the countdown below to track the remaining time left for the Balloon Trip outfit launch:

