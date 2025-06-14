Infinity Nikki Risky Photography: Beware its Blade quest guide

Risky Photography: Beware its Blade is a limited-time quest that is available in Infinity Nikki 1.6. It is a World Quest that can be found in the Playful Chatter section of the Cherubic Moments event. This quest is part of the 'Risky Photography' quest series in Infinity Nikki, which requires players to take pictures of Esselings while in (or prior to) combat. The Risky Photography: Beware its Blade quest follows the same pattern, wherein you will need to snap a photograph of a Spear Sack under very specific circumstances.
Read on to find out how to complete the Risky Photography: Beware its Blade quest in Infinity Nikki 1.6.
Risky Photography: Beware its Blade quest walkthrough in Infinity Nikki
Quest location
Since this quest is a part of the Playful Hearts Day questline, it is located in Stoneville. To reach the quest location, start by teleporting to the Village Fork Warp Spire. From here, take the bridge west, cross the river, and head southwest till you reach the location marked on the map.
Quest guide
Follow these steps to complete the Risky Photography: Beware its Blade quest in Infinity Nikki:
Step 1: Interact with the NPC Syfdent
Once you reach the location of the quest, you will notice an NPC named Syfdent standing there, along with a few kids. Talk to Syfdent, who will ask for your help in taking a photo of 'a Spear Sack ambushing underground'.
Step 2: Head to the Spear Sack's location
Since Spear Sacks are common enemies, you will be able to find them all over the place. In order to navigate quickly, track a Spear Sack from the map (using the Tricky Patch material), and head over to its location.
Step 3: Take a photograph at the right time
Since your task is to snap a photo of a Spear Sack while it is getting ready to ambush you from underground, you will need to make sure that you don't engage it in combat. Instead, stealthily walk towards it while maintaining a safe distance. Then, open your camera and take a picture of the Spear Sack while it is still underground.
If you accidentally engage it in combat, feel free to head to another location and take a picture of a different Spear Sack.
Step 4: Show the photo to Syfdent
Head back to Syfdent's location, and show him (and the children) the photo you have taken of the Spear Sack. Once you do so, the Risky Photography: Beware its Blade quest will conclude.
