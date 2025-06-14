Infinity Nikki My Florist Sheep Friend quest guide

My Florist Sheep Friend is a limited-time quest in Infinity Nikki 1.6. It's a part of the Cherubic Moments event, and can be found in the 'Playful Adventures' section of the event page. The My Florist Sheep Friend quest requires players to interact with various NPCs in order to track down and find a special Florist Sheep in Stoneville.

This article provides a guide on how to complete the My Florist Sheep Friend quest in Infinity Nikki 1.6.

Infinity Nikki: My Florist Sheep Friend quest walkthrough

My Florist Sheep Friend quest location

Location of the My Florist Sheep Friend quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

You can start the My Florist Sheep Friend by talking to the NPC Testoro in Stoneville. To get to his location, first teleport to the Lavenfringe Fields Warp Spire in Stoneville. From here, turn north and follow the road till you reach the house. You will find Testoro standing here.

My Florist Sheep Friend quest guide

Follow these steps to complete the My Florist Sheep Friend quest in Infinity Nikki:

Step 1: Talk to Testoro

Testoro will ask you to take a picture of his Florist Sheep (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

First, interact with Testoro, who will tell you that he needs to take a photo of his Florist Sheep named Cloud. You will be tasked with finding and taking a picture of Cloud.

Step 2: Talk to the NPC Luke and follow his instructions

Interact with Luke (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Next, you will need to speak with an NPC named Luke, in order to find Cloud amongst all the other similar-looking Florist Sheep. Luke will ask you to groom the Florist Sheep and help him gather two portions of Florascent Wool. Even if you already have the Florascent Wool in your inventory, you cannot give that to Luke. You will need to specifically groom two Florist Sheep in the marked area.

Once you have done so, go back and talk to Luke. Another NPC named Coral will show up, and after a brief interaction, Luke will give you hints about Cloud's location.

Step 3: Take a photo of Cloud

Take a picture of Cloud the sheep (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Follow the navigation marker and head to the location of the 'melancholic sheep', who is Cloud. Once you reach the location, take a picture of Cloud the Florist Sheep.

Step 4: Give the picture of Cloud to Testoro

Show Testoro the photo you have taken (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Head back to Testoro and give him the picture of Cloud that you have taken. Once you do so, the My Florist Sheep Friend quest will be marked as complete.

