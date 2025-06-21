Infinity Nikki 1.6 Cloud Daydreams outfit details, release timings, and countdown

A new 4-star outfit called Cloud Daydreams will be releasing in the second half of Infinity Nikki 1.6, as announced by Infold Games. This outfit is one of the two new 4-star outfits that will be launched for the first time ever in Phase II of version 1.6. Cloud Daydreams will be featured on the "Daydream Weaver" banner, which will go live on June 23, 2025.
Read on to find out more information regarding the Cloud Daydreams outfit releasing in Infinity Nikki 1.6 Phase II.
Infinity Nikki: Cloud Daydreams outfit and banner details
As stated, Cloud Dayreams is a new 4-star outfit that will be featured on the "Daydream Weaver" banner. This banner will be available from June 23, 2025, 8 PM (UTC -7) and will last until July 7, 2025, 12:50 PM (UTC -7). Players can use their saved Diamonds, Revelation Crystals, or the special Epiphany Crystals to pull on this banner.
Cloud Daydreams has a "Fresh" main attribute, and comes with a special outfit ability that can be unlocked after obtaining all pieces of this outfit. Titled "Dreamy Clouds: Whimsicality", this ability summons fluffy clouds shaped in the form of bears, ponies, and cotton candy rings in the background.
Infinity Nikki: Cloud Daydreams release date, time, and countdown
While the Cloud Daydreams outfit will be releasing simultaneously across all global servers, the exact release timings might differ for players depending on their time zones. Here is a list that provides the release timings for Cloud Daydreams, as per different time zones:
America
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): June 23, 2025, at 8 PM
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): June 23, 2025, at 9 PM
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): June 23, 2025, at 10 PM
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): June 23, 2025, at 11 PM
Europe
- Western European Summer Time (WEST): June 24, 2025, at 4 AM
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): June 24, 2025, at 5 AM
- Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): June 24, 2025, at 6 AM
Asia
- Indian Standard Time (IST): June 24, 2025, at 8:30 AM
- China Standard Time (CST): June 24, 2025, at 11 AM
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): June 24, 2025, at 12 PM
- Korea Standard Time (KST): June 24, 2025, at 12 PM
You can also keep an eye on the countdown below to track the remaining time left till you can pull for the Cloud Daydreams outfit:
