Infinity Nikki 1.6 Cloud Daydreams outfit details, release timings, and countdown

A new 4-star outfit called Cloud Daydreams will be releasing in the second half of Infinity Nikki 1.6, as announced by Infold Games. This outfit is one of the two new 4-star outfits that will be launched for the first time ever in Phase II of version 1.6. Cloud Daydreams will be featured on the "Daydream Weaver" banner, which will go live on June 23, 2025.

Ad

Read on to find out more information regarding the Cloud Daydreams outfit releasing in Infinity Nikki 1.6 Phase II.

Infinity Nikki: Cloud Daydreams outfit and banner details

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As stated, Cloud Dayreams is a new 4-star outfit that will be featured on the "Daydream Weaver" banner. This banner will be available from June 23, 2025, 8 PM (UTC -7) and will last until July 7, 2025, 12:50 PM (UTC -7). Players can use their saved Diamonds, Revelation Crystals, or the special Epiphany Crystals to pull on this banner.

Cloud Daydreams has a "Fresh" main attribute, and comes with a special outfit ability that can be unlocked after obtaining all pieces of this outfit. Titled "Dreamy Clouds: Whimsicality", this ability summons fluffy clouds shaped in the form of bears, ponies, and cotton candy rings in the background.

Ad

Also read: Infinity Nikki Playful Hearts Album event guide

Infinity Nikki: Cloud Daydreams release date, time, and countdown

While the Cloud Daydreams outfit will be releasing simultaneously across all global servers, the exact release timings might differ for players depending on their time zones. Here is a list that provides the release timings for Cloud Daydreams, as per different time zones:

America

Ad

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): June 23, 2025, at 8 PM

(PDT): June 23, 2025, at 8 PM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): June 23, 2025, at 9 PM

(MDT): June 23, 2025, at 9 PM Central Daylight Time (CDT): June 23, 2025, at 10 PM

(CDT): June 23, 2025, at 10 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): June 23, 2025, at 11 PM

Europe

Western European Summer Time (WEST): June 24, 2025, at 4 AM

(WEST): June 24, 2025, at 4 AM Central European Summer Time (CEST): June 24, 2025, at 5 AM

(CEST): June 24, 2025, at 5 AM Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): June 24, 2025, at 6 AM

Asia

Indian Standard Time (IST): June 24, 2025, at 8:30 AM

(IST): June 24, 2025, at 8:30 AM China Standard Time (CST): June 24, 2025, at 11 AM

(CST): June 24, 2025, at 11 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST): June 24, 2025, at 12 PM

(JST): June 24, 2025, at 12 PM Korea Standard Time (KST): June 24, 2025, at 12 PM

Ad

You can also keep an eye on the countdown below to track the remaining time left till you can pull for the Cloud Daydreams outfit:

Ad

Also read: Infinity Nikki My Florist Sheep Friend quest guide

Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Ghosh With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.



This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.



The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.



Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.