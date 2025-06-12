Infinity Nikki 1.6 release date, server maintenance start and end time

Infinity Nikki 1.6 will launch on June 12, 2025, at 8 pm (UTC -7), with the developers having announced the server maintenance timings for the same. As per the standard pattern, a scheduled server maintenance takes place before every update, lasting between six to 10 hours. The Infinity Nikki 1.6 server maintenance will last slightly over seven hours, which is less than the 10 hours the version 1.5 update took.
During the maintenance, all game servers will be offline – players will not be able to access the title. After the developers have updated the game to version 1.6, players can resume playing it and experience all the new content.
This article provides information regarding the Infinity Nikki 1.6 update server maintenance schedule, as announced by Infold Games.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Server downtime duration and maintenance timings for Infinity Nikki 1.6 update
As announced by Infold Games, server maintenance for Infinity Nikki 1.6 will begin on June 12, 2025, at 12:50 pm (UTC -7) and is expected to last seven hours and 10 minutes. Following this, the Infinity Nikki 1.6 update will go live on June 12, 2025, at 8 pm (UTC -7).
While no new maps are being added to the title in the upcoming version, players can pull for two new outfits as soon as the game goes live. Additionally, new Exclusive, World, and Random quests will be available for players to experience in Infinity Nikki 1.6.
While Infinity Nikki 1.6 will be released globally at the same time, there could be discrepancies in the release timings for players across different time zones. Refer to the list below to check the timings for the start and end times of the version 1.6 server maintenance:
America (June 12, 2025)
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 12:50 pm - 8 pm
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 1:50 pm - 9 pm
- Central Daylight Time Time (CDT): 2:50 pm - 10 pm
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 3:50 pm - 11 pm
Europe (June 12-13, 2025)
- Western European Summer Time (WEST): 8:50 pm - 4 am
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): 9:50 pm - 5 am
- Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 10:50 pm - 6 am
Asia (June 13, 2025)
- Indian Standard Time (IST): 1:20 am - 8:30 am
- China Standard Time (CST): 3:50 am - 11 am
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): 4:50 am - 12 pm
- Korea Standard Time (KST): 4:50 am - 12 pm
Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates, and guides.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.