Infinity Nikki 1.6 release date, server maintenance start and end time

Infinity Nikki 1.6 will launch on June 12, 2025, at 8 pm (UTC -7), with the developers having announced the server maintenance timings for the same. As per the standard pattern, a scheduled server maintenance takes place before every update, lasting between six to 10 hours. The Infinity Nikki 1.6 server maintenance will last slightly over seven hours, which is less than the 10 hours the version 1.5 update took.

Ad

During the maintenance, all game servers will be offline – players will not be able to access the title. After the developers have updated the game to version 1.6, players can resume playing it and experience all the new content.

This article provides information regarding the Infinity Nikki 1.6 update server maintenance schedule, as announced by Infold Games.

Server downtime duration and maintenance timings for Infinity Nikki 1.6 update

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As announced by Infold Games, server maintenance for Infinity Nikki 1.6 will begin on June 12, 2025, at 12:50 pm (UTC -7) and is expected to last seven hours and 10 minutes. Following this, the Infinity Nikki 1.6 update will go live on June 12, 2025, at 8 pm (UTC -7).

While no new maps are being added to the title in the upcoming version, players can pull for two new outfits as soon as the game goes live. Additionally, new Exclusive, World, and Random quests will be available for players to experience in Infinity Nikki 1.6.

Ad

While Infinity Nikki 1.6 will be released globally at the same time, there could be discrepancies in the release timings for players across different time zones. Refer to the list below to check the timings for the start and end times of the version 1.6 server maintenance:

America (June 12, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 12:50 pm - 8 pm

Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 1:50 pm - 9 pm

Central Daylight Time Time (CDT): 2:50 pm - 10 pm

Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 3:50 pm - 11 pm

Ad

Europe (June 12-13, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST): 8:50 pm - 4 am

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 9:50 pm - 5 am

Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 10:50 pm - 6 am

Asia (June 13, 2025)

Indian Standard Time (IST): 1:20 am - 8:30 am

China Standard Time (CST): 3:50 am - 11 am

Japanese Standard Time (JST): 4:50 am - 12 pm

Korea Standard Time (KST): 4:50 am - 12 pm

Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates, and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Ghosh With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.



This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.



The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.



Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.