Infinity Nikki 1.7 banners and outfits revealed

The Infinity Nikki 1.7 update is scheduled to go live on July 7, 2025. The new banners and outfits that will be available for players to obtain from the Resonance banners have finally been announced by the developers. Once the version update is released, two brand new outfits will be featured on the banner. Out of these, one will be a 5-star outfit, with the other being a 4-star outfit.

Read on to find out more details about these outfits and the banners they will be available in after the release of Infinity Nikki 1.7.

New outfits and banners in Infinity Nikki 1.7

There will be two limited-time Resonance outfits that will be available in the first half of the Infinity Nikki 1.7 update. They are the following:

Tide of Tears (5-star)

(5-star) Nightlight Whispers (4-star)

Both these outfits will be featured on the "In Tears, We Meet Again" Resonance banner, which will go live on July 7, 2025 (UTC -7). Players may use their Diamonds, Revelation Crystals, and Limited-time Revelation Crystals to pull on this banner.

Here are the details regarding these outfits:

Tide of Tears (5-star)

Tide of Tears is the featured 5-star outfit for Infinity Nikki 1.7, and has a palette that showcases the theme of the patch, which is "Blue Tears". This outfit has a "Fresh" main attribute, and also comes with a special outfit ability that can be used once all pieces of the outfit have been obtained. Titled "Tidal Lament: World Rhythms", this outfit summons a stream of water beneath Nikki's feet, and she undergoes a subtle transformation in her design and skin tone. This ability also has a practical use in the overworld, as it can be used to increase bite rates while fishing in fishing spots.

Tide of Tears has the following outfit evolutions:

Tide of Tears: Lament

Tide of Tears: Scales

Tide of Tears: Snow

Fully glowing up the outfit will also unlock the Tide of Tears: Amber Fire outfit evolution.

Nightlight Whispers (4-star)

Nightlight Whispers is a 4-star outfit that players can pull for alongside the Tide of Tears 5-star outfit (in the same banner). This outfit also has a "Fresh" main attribute, along with a special visual effect that can be used after obtaining all its pieces. After equipping Nikki with this outfit, a lamp will appear in her hand which will change colors depending on the insect that is being caught. The lamp will emit white light while catching normal insects, green light while catching a Glimmerdrop, and yellow light when catching a Bustlefly.

Nightlight Whispers can be evolved into Nightlight Whispers: Shimmer, and can be fully glowed up to unlock the Nightlight Whispers: Distant Flower evolution.

