Infinity Nikki 1.7 release date announced

The global release date for Infinity Nikki 1.7 has finally been announced by Infold Games. The upcoming version 1.7 update will be released on July 7, 2025, and will be the seventh patch update for the game. Titled "Blue Tears Season", the new version will introduce quests and events related to "The Serpent". Players will need to play through these exclusive quests in order to find out the lore related to The Serpent.

Read on to find out more information about the upcoming Infinity Nikki 1.7 update, as revealed by Infold Games in the official version trailer.

Global release date for Infinity Nikki 1.7

As per Infold Games' official announcement, Infinity Nikki 1.7 will be releasing on July 7, 2025 (UTC -7) across all servers. "Blue Tears Season" is the official title for the upcoming version.

The trailer for Infinity Nikki 1.7 tells the story of 'The Serpent' who was supposed to watch over her people, but 'tricked' everyone instead. Needless to say, there is more to this story that players will need to unveil for themselves while they play the related quests. The main story for this patch will be told through the Exclusive quest "Toward the Other Side of Tears", which is a time-limited quest that will only be available for the duration of version 1.7. Other random and world quests pertaining to the 'Serpent' will also be available once Infinity Nikki 1.7 goes live.

The Infinity Nikki 1.7 trailer provides a sneak peek into the upcoming season by mentioning the following:

"Blue Tears, Blue Tears, secrets kept, in guarded years. Upstream I drift, soft and light, to yesterday's fading plight..."

New content in Infinity Nikki 1.7

Apart from the Infinity Nikki 1.7 Exclusive quest "Toward the Other Side of Tears", a random quest series titled "Memory by Tears" will be introduced along with the version update. A brand new dungeon called "Serpentine Ruins" will also be added to the map for players to explore. Additionally, new events such as "Lights Guiding the Way" and "Time's Gentle Sway" are guaranteed to provide a fresh gameplay experience.

A free 4-star outfit titled "Midnight Gleam" will be given out to players as part of the rewards for participating in the "When Blue Tears Overflow" event. More details regarding how to obtain this outfit will be announced by Infold Games shortly.

