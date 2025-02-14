Infinity Nikki Alison's Travel Shop event guide and rewards

By Aishwarya Ghosh
Modified Feb 14, 2025 08:17 GMT
Guide for the new Alison
Guide for the new Alison's Travel shop event in Infinity Nikki (Image via Infold Games)

Alison's Travel Shop is a new event in Infinity Nikki 1.2 that allows players to interact with Alison and submit specific items in exchange for valuable in-game rewards such as Diamonds and Glitter Bubbles. This limited-time event will be available until February 25, 2025, when the current version ends.

This article provides details regarding Alison's Travel Shop event in Infinity Nikki, including how to access the shop and the rewards that you can get from it.

Infinity Nikki: Alison's Travel Shop event guide

Location of Alison's travel shop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)
Location of Alison's travel shop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

To access Alison's Travel Shop event, navigate to the events tab and head to the New Horizon's Day section. Click on "View" to begin the navigation for Alison's Travel Shop located in Breezy Meadow. The shop is located right next to the Meadow Activity Support Center Warp Spire in Breezy Meadow. Teleport to the Warp Spire, and you will find Alison standing right in front.

also-read-trending Trending
Choose the first option to start the exchange (Image via Infold Games)
Choose the first option to start the exchange (Image via Infold Games)

Go to Alison and interact with her. After she gives you a brief introduction about herself and her purpose for visiting, she will ask if you want to make a trade with her. Select the "I want to exchange" option to gain access to her shop.

You can make exchanges at Alison's shop for the next seven days (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)
You can make exchanges at Alison's shop for the next seven days (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Once the shop interface is visible, you can view all the required items to submit over the next seven days. There will be a total of seven such exchanges, with one exchange unlocking each day. The shop will reset alongside the daily server reset, so remember to perform the daily exchange before it refreshes.

The following are the items you will need to submit each day, along with the rewards that you can obtain by exchanging them:

Days

Items to submit

Rewards

Day 12 Woolfruit1 Revelation Crystal
Day 21 Buttoncone, 1 Daisy120 Glitter Bubbles: Fresh
Day 32 Blastpollen, 1 Lampchili2 Revelation Crystals
Day 41 Woolfruit, 1 Starlight Scallop120 Glitter Bubbles: Sweet
Day 52 Buttoncone, 1 Daisy180 Glitter Bubbles: Fresh
Day 62 Pearly Shell, 1 Lamp Chili180 Glitter Bubbles: Sweet
Day 72 Blastpollen, 1 Lampbloom2 Revelation Crystals
Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
