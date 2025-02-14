Infinity Nikki Alison's Travel Shop event guide and rewards

Alison's Travel Shop is a new event in Infinity Nikki 1.2 that allows players to interact with Alison and submit specific items in exchange for valuable in-game rewards such as Diamonds and Glitter Bubbles. This limited-time event will be available until February 25, 2025, when the current version ends.

Ad

This article provides details regarding Alison's Travel Shop event in Infinity Nikki, including how to access the shop and the rewards that you can get from it.

Infinity Nikki: Alison's Travel Shop event guide

Location of Alison's travel shop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

To access Alison's Travel Shop event, navigate to the events tab and head to the New Horizon's Day section. Click on "View" to begin the navigation for Alison's Travel Shop located in Breezy Meadow. The shop is located right next to the Meadow Activity Support Center Warp Spire in Breezy Meadow. Teleport to the Warp Spire, and you will find Alison standing right in front.

Ad

Trending

Choose the first option to start the exchange (Image via Infold Games)

Go to Alison and interact with her. After she gives you a brief introduction about herself and her purpose for visiting, she will ask if you want to make a trade with her. Select the "I want to exchange" option to gain access to her shop.

Ad

You can make exchanges at Alison's shop for the next seven days (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Once the shop interface is visible, you can view all the required items to submit over the next seven days. There will be a total of seven such exchanges, with one exchange unlocking each day. The shop will reset alongside the daily server reset, so remember to perform the daily exchange before it refreshes.

Ad

The following are the items you will need to submit each day, along with the rewards that you can obtain by exchanging them:

Days Items to submit Rewards Day 1 2 Woolfruit 1 Revelation Crystal Day 2 1 Buttoncone, 1 Daisy 120 Glitter Bubbles: Fresh Day 3 2 Blastpollen, 1 Lampchili 2 Revelation Crystals Day 4 1 Woolfruit, 1 Starlight Scallop 120 Glitter Bubbles: Sweet Day 5 2 Buttoncone, 1 Daisy 180 Glitter Bubbles: Fresh Day 6 2 Pearly Shell, 1 Lamp Chili 180 Glitter Bubbles: Sweet Day 7 2 Blastpollen, 1 Lampbloom 2 Revelation Crystals

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates, and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.