Infinity Nikki redeem codes and rewards

Infinity Nikki redeem codes hold various rewards that Stylists from all around the world can claim. They provide you with various items like Revelation Crystals and other in-game resources, that can help your journey across Miraland. But keep in mind that some of these codes will be available for a limited time, and will expire after certain dates.
This article will provide you with all the available Infinity Nikki redeem codes that you can exchange for rewards such as Bling, Resonite Crystals, Diamonds, and more.
Note: This article will be updated with Infinity Nikki redeem codes each time InFold Games releases a new one after the game's official launch. This will include both active and expired codes that the developers will reveal.
Available Infinity Nikki redeem codes
Here is a list of active Infinity Nikki Redeem codes that you can claim as of February 2025:
- 1.2VERDISCORD: 50x Shiny Bubbles, 15,000x Bling
- 1.2VERREDDIT: 50x Shiny Bubbles, 15,000x Bling
- 1.2VERGLOBALGROUP: 50x Shiny Bubbles, 15,000x Bling
- Newstoryawaits: 60x Diamond, 100x Shiny Bubbles, 100x Threads of Purity, 30,000x Bling
- Newyearbliss: 60x Diamond, 100x Shiny Bubbles, 100x Threads of Purity, 30,000x Bling
- PEARFECTGUIDES: 10x Shining Particles, 15,000x Bling
- NIKKIXWEBTOON: 50x Threads of Purity, 15,000x Bling
- INGIFT1205: 50x Threads of Purity, 15,000 Bling
- ハイキングDISCORD: 50x Shiny Bubbles, 15,000x Bling
- ニキプレゼント1205: 50x Shiny Bubbles, 15,000x Bling
- おめでとう: 50x Threads of Purity, 15,000x Bling
- リリース: 10x Shining Particles and 15,000x Bling
- インフィニティニキ: 50x Shiny Bubbles, 15,000x Bling
- 無限暖暖公測開啟: 50x Shiny Bubbles, 15,000x Bling
- 無限暖暖公測FB社團限定: 10x Shining Particles, 15,000x Bling
- インフィニキDISCORD: 50x Threads of Purity, 15,000x Bling
Stylists playing the game on PS5 may struggle to redeem the codes in Japanese and Chinese. However, one can use a language keyboard on remote play to redeem the code. Another option is to install the game on another platform and redeem the code. Since the title offers cross-progression, they won't lose their progress.
All the Infinity Nikki redeem codes have an expiration date so the players are advised to use them as soon as possible to get the free rewards.
How to redeem codes in Infinity Nikki
As of this writing, there's only one method of redeeming a code in Infinity Nikki and that is via in-game settings. However, one must first unlock the Pear-Pal menu by reaching the Stylists Guild in Florawish during the main quest. Stylists can follow these steps to redeem any code and get the rewards:
- Log in to the game and open the Pear-Pal menu.
- Click on Settings (cog icon) and go to the Others sections.
- Click on Apply before entering the valid code and hit Apply again.
The rewards can be obtained immediately after applying the codes. Do note that each code can only be redeemed once per account.
