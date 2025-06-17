Infinity Nikki Where are the Gifties? event guide

Where are the Gifties? is a limited-time event in Infinity Nikki 1.6. The first iteration of this event took place in version 1.5 and was focused on the newly introduced region of Serenity Island — which technically makes this ongoing event a rerun. Similar to the event in the previous patch, players will need to find the locations of five different Gifties scattered across the Stoneville area.

This article provides a guide on finding all the Gifties in the Where are the Gifties? event in Infinity Nikki 1.6.

Infinity Nikki: Locations of all Gifties

These are the locations of all five Gifties that you will need to find in order to complete the Where are the Gifties? event:

1) Laughter by the Bridge Gifty

Location of Gifty #1 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

To find this Gifty, first teleport to the Village Fork Warp Spire in Stoneville. Turn west (towards the bridge), and take the grassy slope down the left of the bridge. You will find the Gifty on the wall of the bridge.

2) Napping in the Manor Gifty

Location of Gifty #2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

Teleport to Cichetto Manor Warp Spire in western Stoneville, then take the path southwest to reach the manor. You can find the Gifty on the left outer wall of the manor.

3) Lovely Lavenfringe Fields Gifty

Location of Gifty #3 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

To reach this Gifty, first teleport to the Lavenfringe Fields Warp Spire. Head south through the fields till you reach a cart. You can find the Gifty on the box beside the cart.

4) Leisurely Sipping Juice Gifty

Location of Gifty #4 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

Teleport to the Village Fork Warp Spire and take the bridge west. Keep following the path till you reach the Dye Workshop Specialties shop. You will find a big tent beside the shop, managed by an NPC named Noymi. The Gifty is located on the tent wall behind her.

5) Tangled in Color Choices Gifty

Location of Gifty #5 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

To reach the location of this Gifty, first teleport to the Dye Workshop Stonetree Warp Spire. From here, face southeast and jump down till you reach ground level. Once you reach the dye workshop, you will find the Gifty on the wall of the workshop.

