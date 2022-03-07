Apex pro Inhuman brings heated conversation with G2 Dezignful to the light after he calls him a "closeted racist"

An interesting encounter recently played out between Apex Legends gamer Inhuman and a professional player is grabbing the attention of thousands across social media. The Twitch streamer received what he labels a threat from one of G2 Esports players, Dezignful, and sent it out for all of Twitter to see.
After the two gamers clashed back and forth, he decided to share the conversation for all to see, exposing the banter given out by Dezignful. Many people across Twitter said that the streamer overreacted and claimed that Dezignful's message wasn't a threat.
Esports personality Jake Lucky shared screenshots of the conversation on his Twitter handle:
G2 Dezignful sparks a fiery conversation between him and Inhuman over Apex Legends
Just hours ago, Apex Legends player Inhuman revealed a chat he held with G2 Dezignful that he believes displays a harsh undertone. The message from Dezignful was allegedly a result of the streamer calling him a "racist" after this clip hit social media.
Dezignful can be heard saying in the above clip:
"Dude you guys are f*cking dogsh*t at this f*cking game. Your stupid a** f*cking names."
A great deal of Twitter users claim Inhuman is wrong about the message involving a threat.
Others have stated that Inhuman started the fight in the first place by antagonizing Dezignful in a direct message chat.
Additionally, some viewers are calling the streamer weak for sending out direct messages over social media.
The Twitch community has been stirred as dozens of players and fans are commenting on the situation. Both sides are making their voices heard, with some who defended the streamer saying that Dezignful was in the wrong by a mile.
It's unclear what Dezignful meant by these messages, but fans on both sides are rattled, saying how crazy the situation is. Even earlier years in gaming have been referred to, showing just how much the world has changed since then.
More drama could easily follow these two if things get out of hand as a result of the leaked direct messages. The last year has seen quite a few toxic encounters in the professional gaming community, but fans and players say they are starting to see more and more.