Apex pro Inhuman brings heated conversation with G2 Dezignful to the light after he calls him a "closeted racist"

An interesting encounter recently played out between Apex Legends gamer Inhuman and a professional player is grabbing the attention of thousands across social media. The Twitch streamer received what he labels a threat from one of G2 Esports players, Dezignful, and sent it out for all of Twitter to see.

After the two gamers clashed back and forth, he decided to share the conversation for all to see, exposing the banter given out by Dezignful. Many people across Twitter said that the streamer overreacted and claimed that Dezignful's message wasn't a threat.

Esports personality Jake Lucky shared screenshots of the conversation on his Twitter handle:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Apex Pro inhuman has called out G2 Dezignful for making a threat to see him at Twitch con in the DM’s after the two had a heated back and forth. Apex Pro inhuman has called out G2 Dezignful for making a threat to see him at Twitch con in the DM’s after the two had a heated back and forth. https://t.co/PgFn91PNmo

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky He not only @‘d G2 he also @‘d Twitch. Bold move cotton. He not only @‘d G2 he also @‘d Twitch. Bold move cotton. https://t.co/vHfNn4Phte

G2 Dezignful sparks a fiery conversation between him and Inhuman over Apex Legends

Just hours ago, Apex Legends player Inhuman revealed a chat he held with G2 Dezignful that he believes displays a harsh undertone. The message from Dezignful was allegedly a result of the streamer calling him a "racist" after this clip hit social media.

heebi @yheebi Love that Dezignful is a closet racist 🤡 Love that Dezignful is a closet racist 🤡 https://t.co/Qsa1IoMQQ4

Dezignful can be heard saying in the above clip:

"Dude you guys are f*cking dogsh*t at this f*cking game. Your stupid a** f*cking names."

A great deal of Twitter users claim Inhuman is wrong about the message involving a threat.

da rat @rat_cod @JakeSucky There not a single threat in any of that what is he bitching about. @JakeSucky There not a single threat in any of that what is he bitching about.

Tommy @Juxyyyyy @JakeSucky What is the internet these days man….. LMAO. This can’t be a story @JakeSucky What is the internet these days man….. LMAO. This can’t be a story

Others have stated that Inhuman started the fight in the first place by antagonizing Dezignful in a direct message chat.

GS @Gizzyflowz @JakeSucky He cant be seriously scared of him so he at twitch hahaha @JakeSucky He cant be seriously scared of him so he at twitch hahaha

Adam Errigo @SquiZZomatic_ @JakeSucky Imagine talking shit to someone and saying “that booster seat is on the table for you” then when they respond negatively you try and put them on blast. You can’t play victim when you provoke the action @JakeSucky Imagine talking shit to someone and saying “that booster seat is on the table for you” then when they respond negatively you try and put them on blast. You can’t play victim when you provoke the action

Additionally, some viewers are calling the streamer weak for sending out direct messages over social media.

ThreeStripes117 @3Stripesonly @JakeSucky embarrassing. baits him and then grasses him straight up. dezign bro you cant be putting stuff like this in messages dude. @JakeSucky embarrassing. baits him and then grasses him straight up. dezign bro you cant be putting stuff like this in messages dude.

The Twitch community has been stirred as dozens of players and fans are commenting on the situation. Both sides are making their voices heard, with some who defended the streamer saying that Dezignful was in the wrong by a mile.

It's unclear what Dezignful meant by these messages, but fans on both sides are rattled, saying how crazy the situation is. Even earlier years in gaming have been referred to, showing just how much the world has changed since then.

More drama could easily follow these two if things get out of hand as a result of the leaked direct messages. The last year has seen quite a few toxic encounters in the professional gaming community, but fans and players say they are starting to see more and more.

