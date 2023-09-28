Injustice 2 Mobile update 5.9 patch notes: New heroes and more

Exciting new additions will greet you in Injustice 2 Mobile version 5.9. The legendary Scorpion from Mortal Kombat 1 enters the lineup of Raiden and Sub-Zero, giving your squad a devastating edge. While Raiden and Sub-Zero's passive abilities have been refined, Scorpion lends his flair to the battlefield. In addition, Legendary Beast Boy, a powerful damage dealer with interesting Metahuman skills, will be arriving in time for Halloween.

This Injustice 2 Mobile update also includes important bug fixes and optimizations, assuring a better gaming experience for everyone.

Patch notes of Injustice 2 Mobile update 5.9

Here are the official patch notes for the new 5.9 update of Injustice 2 Mobile, as presented by the game's developer:

Mortal Kombat

It's in our Blood! Legendary Scorpion is based on one of the most anticipated games of the year, Mortal Kombat 1! Scorpion completes this lethal Mortal Kombat team with Raiden and Sub-Zero. Raiden and Sub-Zero have had their Passive Abilities refactored. Get Over Here to Celebrate the Release of Mortal Kombat 1 and Complete Your MK Team in Injustice 2 Mobile Today!

Legendary Beast Boy in Injustice 2 Mobile

Garfield Logan, alias Beast Boy, will be added to the Injustice 2 Mobile roster just in time for Halloween! Legendary Beast Boy is a powerful Damage Dealer with the ability to shift into a new animal using his unique Metahuman abilities. Prepare to wound your opponent with Beast Boy's talons and unleash epic attacks with his advanced martial artist skills.

Bug fixes and optimization in Injustice 2 Mobile

Characters

Zatanna - Fixed the issue with Zatanna’s Passive 2 not stealing Power bars while applying Damage Reflect debuff.

- Fixed the issue with Zatanna’s Passive 2 not stealing Power bars while applying Damage Reflect debuff. Supergirl Girl of Steel - Fixed the issue when Supergirl Girl of Steel Special 2 could KO the opponent in the middle of the animation.

- Fixed the issue when Supergirl Girl of Steel Special 2 could KO the opponent in the middle of the animation. Supergirl Girl of Steel - Fixed the issue when Supergirl Girl of Steel Passive 1 can stack up when Special is used with 0 power cost.

- Fixed the issue when Supergirl Girl of Steel Passive 1 can stack up when Special is used with 0 power cost. Supergirl Girl of Steel - Fixed the issue with the Supergirl Girl of Steel cape’s clipping.

- Fixed the issue with the Supergirl Girl of Steel cape’s clipping. The Batman Who Laughs - Fixed the issue when The Batman Who Laughs Crisis Energy visualization is displayed on teammates' Special icons.

- Fixed the issue when The Batman Who Laughs Crisis Energy visualization is displayed on teammates' Special icons. Black Adam Ruler of Kahndaq - Fixed the issue when Black Adam Ruler of Kahndaq Passive 3 stacks if Black Adam applies DoT with Armor Pierce attack or Special.

- Fixed the issue when Black Adam Ruler of Kahndaq Passive 3 stacks if Black Adam applies DoT with Armor Pierce attack or Special. Blue Beetle Scarab's Chosen - Fixed the issue with incorrect bonuses for Blue Beetle Scarab's Chosen from Azure Artifacts.

- Fixed the issue with incorrect bonuses for Blue Beetle Scarab's Chosen from Azure Artifacts. Robin King - Fixed the issue with Robin King’s Supermove incorrect light during other characters' Supermove.

- Fixed the issue with Robin King’s Supermove incorrect light during other characters' Supermove. Doctor Fate - Fixed the issue with the victim position shift after passing through the portal during the Supermove of Doctor Fate.

- Fixed the issue with the victim position shift after passing through the portal during the Supermove of Doctor Fate. Brainiac - Fixed the issue with Brainiac’s tentacle clipping during the Supermove.

- Fixed the issue with Brainiac’s tentacle clipping during the Supermove. Deathstroke - Fixed the issue with Deathstroke’s misplaced camera during his Supermove.

- Fixed the issue with Deathstroke’s misplaced camera during his Supermove. Wonder Woman - Fixed the issue with Wonder Woman's lasso clipping through her hand during Supermove.

- Fixed the issue with Wonder Woman's lasso clipping through her hand during Supermove. Gorilla Grodd - Fixed the issue with the head of Gorilla Grodd not visible when The Joker uses his Supermove to him.

- Fixed the issue with the head of Gorilla Grodd not visible when The Joker uses his Supermove to him. Entangling Poison Ivy - Fixed the issue with the vines of Entangling Poison Ivy clipping on the body of Batman Ninja Gorilla Grodd during her Supermove.

- Fixed the issue with the vines of Entangling Poison Ivy clipping on the body of Batman Ninja Gorilla Grodd during her Supermove. Justice League Cyborg - Fixed the issue with Justice League Cyborg’s Passive 1, which doesn't gain Power bars.

League Raids

Fixed the issue when Zatanna’s Passive 2 passed between phases.

Fixed the issue with searching for available Leagues to join.

Solo Raids

Ancient Judgment - Fixed the issue in Ancient Judgment Solo Raid, Boss Supergirl could get damage in geometric progression.

- Fixed the issue in Ancient Judgment Solo Raid, Boss Supergirl could get damage in geometric progression. Fixed the issue with the looping sound on the damage calculation screen.

Taste of Evil - Fixed the issue with visuals of the Boss The Flash Supermove in Taste of Evil Solo Raid.

Artifacts

Zatanna's Puppet - Fixed the issue with incorrect negative effect applied chance of the Zatanna's Puppet.

- Fixed the issue with incorrect negative effect applied chance of the Zatanna's Puppet. Twin Blade - Fixed the issue with Twin Blade, which doesn't destroy the active shields of the resurrected opponent.

- Fixed the issue with Twin Blade, which doesn't destroy the active shields of the resurrected opponent. Neron Knife - Fixed the issue when Neron Knife doesn't give the wearer power bars when Supergirl's Solar Shield is obtained.

- Fixed the issue when Neron Knife doesn't give the wearer power bars when Supergirl's Solar Shield is obtained. Protecting Necklace - Fixed the issue that Protecting Necklace VFX does not disappear after dispelling Omni resistance.

UX/UI

Privacy Compliance Changes - Now chats are logged by our service provider

UI - The application icon is updated

Other

Fixed the issue with Supergirl Girl of Steel Passive 1 and Passive 2 stacks saved between rounds in Champions Arena.

Fixed the issue with the Ice clone; now, the team tag is removed.

That's it for the official patch notes of the Injustice 2 Mobile 5.9 update.