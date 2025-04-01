Inzoi: Everything to know about Build Mode

Since Inzoi's recent release, players have been spending their time building their perfect life in the simulator. There are many activities to do here, with the Build mode being one of them. This feature allows gamers to assemble various types of dollhouses, which are fully customizable from the get-go.

Inzoi adds a variety of options that let players customize what they are building, and to understand this mechanic in depth, this article will have everything you need to know about Build Mode.

How to enter Build Mode in Inzoi

Button prompts for Build Mode (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

To enter Build Mode, start by clicking on its icon in the bottom right corner of the screen. You can also press the 'I' button on your keyboard to access the mode quickly. Here are all the Build Mode controls that you should remember while playing the game:

Left click: Select and (Drag) Adjust

Select and (Drag) Adjust Right Click: Rotate Right

Rotate Right Alt Button: Freely Place or Fine-Tune

Freely Place or Fine-Tune Shift: Continuous Placement

Continuous Placement Z Button: Rotate Left

Rotate Left C Button: Rotate Right

Rotate Right Esc Button: Deselect or Cancel

Deselect or Cancel Delete Button: Delete Object

Delete Object Page Up: Go Up a Floor

Go Up a Floor Page Down: Go Down a Floor

The object you have selected will turn 45 degrees after you rotate it using the C or Z keys on the keyboard or right-click on the mouse. Holding Alt on the keyboard while rotating the item will fine-tune its rotation.

Build Mode categories in Inzoi

Inzoi lets you customize the look of your property in great detail (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

1) Building Presets

This is where you can look for pre-built properties for inspiration if you are having a hard time coming up with original designs. Here are the Building Preset categories in the game:

Property Presets

Room Presets

Furniture Presets

Also, keep in mind that the Room Preset contains a few sub-categories. These will let you build different rooms, like the kitchen, bedroom, and living room.

2) Building

Under this tab, you can look for individual building pieces, such as windows, doors, and walls. These will allow you to customize your infrastructure from the beginning as per your liking. Building categories include:

Home

Exterior

You will also encounter sub-categories to construct individual pieces for your property, just like you did in Building Presets.

3) Furniture

This tab allows the addition of furniture to your property. Here, you will also find categories for individual rooms, such as the kitchen and bedroom, which will make it easier to sort through the options. Here are the furniture categories:

Bedroom

Living Room

Kitchen

Bathroom

Home

Office

Hobby

Outdoors

Social Event

Other

The subcategories here will include objects such as sofas, tables, and chairs for your property.

4) Craft

This feature allows you to construct your furniture from the ground up by personalizing its look. You can also upload an image of your own and use the in-game 3D printer to build an object based on the picture. The building categories include:

3D Printer

Custom Furniture

5) Edit Colors and Materials

If you want to further customize your property in Inzoi, you can even change the color and textures of the furniture to personalize their look. Keep in mind that this feature is separate from Crafting, as this mode only lets you customize the color and textures of your objects instead of letting you create them from scratch.

