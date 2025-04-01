Inzoi: Everything to know about Build Mode

By Siddharth Wadhwan
Modified Apr 01, 2025 14:10 GMT
Build Mode guide (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)
Build Mode guide (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

Since Inzoi's recent release, players have been spending their time building their perfect life in the simulator. There are many activities to do here, with the Build mode being one of them. This feature allows gamers to assemble various types of dollhouses, which are fully customizable from the get-go.

Ad

Inzoi adds a variety of options that let players customize what they are building, and to understand this mechanic in depth, this article will have everything you need to know about Build Mode.

How to enter Build Mode in Inzoi

Button prompts for Build Mode (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)
Button prompts for Build Mode (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

To enter Build Mode, start by clicking on its icon in the bottom right corner of the screen. You can also press the 'I' button on your keyboard to access the mode quickly. Here are all the Build Mode controls that you should remember while playing the game:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Left click: Select and (Drag) Adjust
  • Right Click: Rotate Right
  • Alt Button: Freely Place or Fine-Tune
  • Shift: Continuous Placement
  • Z Button: Rotate Left
  • C Button: Rotate Right
  • Esc Button: Deselect or Cancel
  • Delete Button: Delete Object
  • Page Up: Go Up a Floor
  • Page Down: Go Down a Floor

The object you have selected will turn 45 degrees after you rotate it using the C or Z keys on the keyboard or right-click on the mouse. Holding Alt on the keyboard while rotating the item will fine-tune its rotation.

Ad

Build Mode categories in Inzoi

Inzoi lets you customize the look of your property in great detail (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)
Inzoi lets you customize the look of your property in great detail (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

1) Building Presets

Ad

This is where you can look for pre-built properties for inspiration if you are having a hard time coming up with original designs. Here are the Building Preset categories in the game:

  • Property Presets
  • Room Presets
  • Furniture Presets

Also, keep in mind that the Room Preset contains a few sub-categories. These will let you build different rooms, like the kitchen, bedroom, and living room.

2) Building

Under this tab, you can look for individual building pieces, such as windows, doors, and walls. These will allow you to customize your infrastructure from the beginning as per your liking. Building categories include:

Ad
  • Home
  • Exterior

You will also encounter sub-categories to construct individual pieces for your property, just like you did in Building Presets.

3) Furniture

This tab allows the addition of furniture to your property. Here, you will also find categories for individual rooms, such as the kitchen and bedroom, which will make it easier to sort through the options. Here are the furniture categories:

  • Bedroom
  • Living Room
  • Kitchen
  • Bathroom
  • Home
  • Office
  • Hobby
  • Outdoors
  • Social Event
  • Other

The subcategories here will include objects such as sofas, tables, and chairs for your property.

Ad

4) Craft

This feature allows you to construct your furniture from the ground up by personalizing its look. You can also upload an image of your own and use the in-game 3D printer to build an object based on the picture. The building categories include:

  • 3D Printer
  • Custom Furniture

5) Edit Colors and Materials

If you want to further customize your property in Inzoi, you can even change the color and textures of the furniture to personalize their look. Keep in mind that this feature is separate from Crafting, as this mode only lets you customize the color and textures of your objects instead of letting you create them from scratch.

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी