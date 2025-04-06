Inzoi: How to cure coughing

By Kavya Neeraj
Modified Apr 06, 2025 08:19 GMT
(Image via KRAFTON Inc.)
Inzoi is now available on Steam (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)

Your character in Inzoi can catch a cold at any time of the day. Although it does not happen often, the Zois may encounter this issue occasionally. There is only a single method for curing the cold in the game. You have the task of finding the remedy on your own because the game does not offer anything to inform you about it.

This guide will help you discover a remedy that will improve your Zoi's health immediately and cure their cough.

How to stop coughing in Inzoi

When a Zoi develops a cold, they may pause to sneeze and cough once in a while. It is quite easy to monitor their conduct because the text that hovers over your Zoi indicates what action they are performing. Ignoring the illness will make your Zoi feel bad, but there will not be any fatal complications. As a result, when a Zoi starts to cough or sneeze, unpleasant emotions like "displeased" are likely to appear.

If you do nothing, a cold will ultimately go away because it is not a serious illness. However, it is advisable to stop the coughing because your Zoi will be uncomfortable till that happens, which might have a negative impact on their career and education. In order to fix this health issue, you can simply utilize a first aid box and choose "take the cold medicine".

How to get a First Aid kit in Inzoi

How to locate the First Aid kit (Image via KRAFTON Inc. || YouTube/@GamerHeroes)
Lacking a First Aid kit? You might be able to locate it in a public organization, such as a fire or police station if you do not feel like purchasing one. You could also be willing to invest 100 Meows if your Zoi has a respectable job that pays. You won't have to waste time and effort looking for a kit in an accessible location.

To locate the First Aid kit, you must simply click on any area of your house and navigate to the props area. Or you may just enter Build Mode and look for the kit if the latter sounds complicated.

That is all there is to know about how to cure coughing in Inzoi.

Kavya Neeraj

Kavya Neeraj is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Gaming started out as a hobby before she decided on making it her career choice after earning a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

She looks up to Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg for how the erstwhile most-subscribed YouTuber turned a hobby into a life-changing phenomenon.

In her spare time, Kavya enjoys her favorite Nintendo games, and dancing.

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
