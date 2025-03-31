What is the Meow Store in Inzoi?

To aid their Zoi's daily endeavors, players gain access to the Meow Store in Inzoi. This cute in-game store allows spending in-game points to obtain consumable Donuts, which help sustain the Zoi and even help with character progression by enhancing (or rebuffing) stats, emotions, and traits. As such, having enough points to purchase Donuts as required is key.

This guide details everything about Meow Store and its purchases in Inzoi. Here are the details.

How to access the Meow Store in Inzoi

The Meow Store can be accessed in-game at any time by clicking on the Zoi Card button in the bottom right corner of the screen. Then, select Meow Store under the Zoi's profile picture, which will open a new tab with the cat mascot. A bunch of Donuts will be available to purchase here by spending Meow Coins.

Note that these differ from the standard Meows (currency) that Zois use for purchases like houses, vehicles, items, and more. Players can earn more Meow Coins by completing Urges, mini tasks that occasionally pop up for the character. Here are all the available Donuts in the store, with their cost and description:

Donut Description Meow Coins Sleep-Filling Donut Fills the Sleep gauge. 80 Hunger-Filling Donut Fills the Hunger gauge. 10 Bathroom-Filling Donut Fills the Bathroom gauge. 10 Energy-Filling Donut Fills the Energy gauge. 50 Hygiene-Filling Donut Fills the Hygiene gauge. 10 Fun-Filling Donut Fills the Fun gauge. 20 Social-Filling Donut Fills the Social gauge. 30 Recognition-Filling Donut Fills the Recognition gauge. 20 Concentration Donut Feel more Concentrated for six hours. 30 Curiosity Donut Feel more Curious for six hours. 30 Confidence Donut Feel more Confident for six hours. 30 Excitement Donut Feel more Excited for six hours. 30 Aflutter Donut Feel more Aflutter for six hours. 30 Amusement Donut Feel more Amused for six hours. 30 Tranquil Donut Feel more Tranquil for six hours. 30 Sentiment Donut Feel more Sentimental for six hours. 30 Gazing Glaze Donut Lets you read others like an open book. 200 Calm-It Donut Removes all emotions. 400 Downbeat Donut Removes all positive emotions. 200 Upbeat Donut Removes all negative emotions. 200 Slow-Slow Sleep Donut Drastically reduces depletion speed of Sleep gauge. 300 Slow-Slow Hunger Donut Drastically reduces depletion speed of Hunger gauge. 100 Slow-Slow Bathroom Donut Drastically reduces depletion speed of Bathroom gauge. 100 Slow-Slow Energy Donut Drastically reduces depletion speed of Energy need gauge. 200 Slow-Slow Hygiene Donut Drastically reduces depletion speed of Hygiene gauge. 150 Slow-Slow Fun Donut Drastically reduces depletion speed of Fun gauge. 150 Slow-Slow Social Donut Drastically reduces depletion speed of Social gauge. 200 Slow-Slow Recognition Donut Drastically reduces depletion speed of Recognition gauge. 150 Grow-Grow Skill Donut Increases skill experience gained. 1,000 Enduring Sleep Donut Prevents Sleep gauge from depleting. 600 Enduring Hunger Donut Prevents Hunger gauge from depleting. 120 Enduring Bathroom Donut Prevents Bathroom gauge from depleting. 120 Enduring Energy Donut Prevents Energy gauge from depleting. 400 Enduring Hygiene Donut Prevents Hygiene gauge from depleting. 120 Enduring Fun Donut Prevents Fun gauge from depleting. 200 Enduring Social Donut Prevents Social gauge from depleting. 300 Enduring Recognition Donut Prevents Recognition gauge from depleting. 200 Diabolic Donut Change Karma to Terrible. 100 Neutral Donut Resets Karma. 100 Coldproof Donut Grants immunity against cold weather. 100 Heatproof Donut Grants immunity against hot weather. 100 Hunger Drain Donut Depletes Hunger gauge. 50 Hygiene Drain Donut Depletes Hygiene gauge. 50 Sleep Drain Donut Depletes Sleep gauge. 50 Bathroom Drain Donut Depletes Bathroom gauge. 50 Fun Drain Donut Depletes Fun gauge. 50 Social Drain Donut Depletes Social gauge. 50 Recognition Drain Donut Depletes Recognition gauge. 50 Energy Drain Donut Depletes Energy gauge. 50 Cooking Donut Boosts growth of Cooking skill. 100 Coffee Craft Donut Boosts growth of Coffee Craft skill. 100 Gardening Donut Boosts growth of Gardening skill. 100 Art Donut Boost growth of Art skill. 100 Programming Donut Boost growth of Programming skill. 100 Critical Thinking Donut Boost growth of Critical Thinking skill. 100 Instrument Donut Boost growth of Instrument skill. 100 Media Production Donut Boost growth of Media Production skill. 100 Criminal Mastermind Donut Prevents crimes from being reported. 500 Lucky Donut Improves luck. 200 Immunity Donut Become immune to colds and allergies. 100 Max Concentration Donut Feel more Concentrated for 12 hours. 60 Max Curiosity Donut Feel more Curious for 12 hours. 60 Max Confidence Donut Feel more Confident for 12 hours. 60 Max Thrill Donut Feel more Excited for 12 hours. 60 Max Aflutter Donut Feel more Aflutter for 12 hours. 60 Max Amusement Donut Feel more Amused for 12 hours. 60 Max Tranquil Donut Feel more Tranquil for 12 hours. 60 Max Sentiment Donut Feel more Sentimental for 12 hours. 60 Max Boredom Donut Feel more Bored for 12 hours. 60 Max Lethargy Donut Feel more Lethargic for 12 hours. 60 Max Sadness Donut Feel more Sad for 12 hours. 60 Max Discomfort Donut Feel more Uncomfortable for 12 hours. 60 Max Nervousness Donut Feel more Nervous for 12 hours. 60 Max Embarrassment Donut Feel more Embarrassed for 12 hours. 60 Max Annoyance Donut Feel more Annoyed for 12 hours. 60 Max Worry Donut Feel more Worried for 12 hours. 60 Max Surprise Donut Feel more Surprised for 12 hours. 60

Note that after purchasing a Donut, it will immediately be consumed to trigger the associated effect, so players should ensure to buy them on the spot as needed.

Inzoi is available to buy on PC.

