What is the Meow Store in Inzoi?

|Donut
|Description
|Meow Coins
|Sleep-Filling Donut
|Fills the Sleep gauge.
|80
|Hunger-Filling Donut
|Fills the Hunger gauge.
|10
|Bathroom-Filling Donut
|Fills the Bathroom gauge.
|10
|Energy-Filling Donut
|Fills the Energy gauge.
|50
|Hygiene-Filling Donut
|Fills the Hygiene gauge.
|10
|Fun-Filling Donut
|Fills the Fun gauge.
|20
|Social-Filling Donut
|Fills the Social gauge.
|30
|Recognition-Filling Donut
|Fills the Recognition gauge.
|20
|Concentration Donut
|Feel more Concentrated for six hours.
|30
|Curiosity Donut
|Feel more Curious for six hours.
|30
|Confidence Donut
|Feel more Confident for six hours.
|30
|Excitement Donut
|Feel more Excited for six hours.
|30
|Aflutter Donut
|Feel more Aflutter for six hours.
|30
|Amusement Donut
|Feel more Amused for six hours.
|30
|Tranquil Donut
|Feel more Tranquil for six hours.
|30
|Sentiment Donut
|Feel more Sentimental for six hours.
|30
|Gazing Glaze Donut
|Lets you read others like an open book.
|200
|Calm-It Donut
|Removes all emotions.
|400
|Downbeat Donut
|Removes all positive emotions.
|200
|Upbeat Donut
|Removes all negative emotions.
|200
|Slow-Slow Sleep Donut
|Drastically reduces depletion speed of Sleep gauge.
|300
|Slow-Slow Hunger Donut
|Drastically reduces depletion speed of Hunger gauge.
|100
|Slow-Slow Bathroom Donut
|Drastically reduces depletion speed of Bathroom gauge.
|100
|Slow-Slow Energy Donut
|Drastically reduces depletion speed of Energy need gauge.
|200
|Slow-Slow Hygiene Donut
|Drastically reduces depletion speed of Hygiene gauge.
|150
|Slow-Slow Fun Donut
|Drastically reduces depletion speed of Fun gauge.
|150
|Slow-Slow Social Donut
|Drastically reduces depletion speed of Social gauge.
|200
|Slow-Slow Recognition Donut
|Drastically reduces depletion speed of Recognition gauge.
|150
|Grow-Grow Skill Donut
|Increases skill experience gained.
|1,000
|Enduring Sleep Donut
|Prevents Sleep gauge from depleting.
|600
|Enduring Hunger Donut
|Prevents Hunger gauge from depleting.
|120
|Enduring Bathroom Donut
|Prevents Bathroom gauge from depleting.
|120
|Enduring Energy Donut
|Prevents Energy gauge from depleting.
|400
|Enduring Hygiene Donut
|Prevents Hygiene gauge from depleting.
|120
|Enduring Fun Donut
|Prevents Fun gauge from depleting.
|200
|Enduring Social Donut
|Prevents Social gauge from depleting.
|300
|Enduring Recognition Donut
|Prevents Recognition gauge from depleting.
|200
|Diabolic Donut
|Change Karma to Terrible.
|100
|Neutral Donut
|Resets Karma.
|100
|Coldproof Donut
|Grants immunity against cold weather.
|100
|Heatproof Donut
|Grants immunity against hot weather.
|100
|Hunger Drain Donut
|Depletes Hunger gauge.
|50
|Hygiene Drain Donut
|Depletes Hygiene gauge.
|50
|Sleep Drain Donut
|Depletes Sleep gauge.
|50
|Bathroom Drain Donut
|Depletes Bathroom gauge.
|50
|Fun Drain Donut
|Depletes Fun gauge.
|50
|Social Drain Donut
|Depletes Social gauge.
|50
|Recognition Drain Donut
|Depletes Recognition gauge.
|50
|Energy Drain Donut
|Depletes Energy gauge.
|50
|Cooking Donut
|Boosts growth of Cooking skill.
|100
|Coffee Craft Donut
|Boosts growth of Coffee Craft skill.
|100
|Gardening Donut
|Boosts growth of Gardening skill.
|100
|Art Donut
|Boost growth of Art skill.
|100
|Programming Donut
|Boost growth of Programming skill.
|100
|Critical Thinking Donut
|Boost growth of Critical Thinking skill.
|100
|Instrument Donut
|Boost growth of Instrument skill.
|100
|Media Production Donut
|Boost growth of Media Production skill.
|100
|Criminal Mastermind Donut
|Prevents crimes from being reported.
|500
|Lucky Donut
|Improves luck.
|200
|Immunity Donut
|Become immune to colds and allergies.
|100
|Max Concentration Donut
|Feel more Concentrated for 12 hours.
|60
|Max Curiosity Donut
|Feel more Curious for 12 hours.
|60
|Max Confidence Donut
|Feel more Confident for 12 hours.
|60
|Max Thrill Donut
|Feel more Excited for 12 hours.
|60
|Max Aflutter Donut
|Feel more Aflutter for 12 hours.
|60
|Max Amusement Donut
|Feel more Amused for 12 hours.
|60
|Max Tranquil Donut
|Feel more Tranquil for 12 hours.
|60
|Max Sentiment Donut
|Feel more Sentimental for 12 hours.
|60
|Max Boredom Donut
|Feel more Bored for 12 hours.
|60
|Max Lethargy Donut
|Feel more Lethargic for 12 hours.
|60
|Max Sadness Donut
|Feel more Sad for 12 hours.
|60
|Max Discomfort Donut
|Feel more Uncomfortable for 12 hours.
|60
|Max Nervousness Donut
|Feel more Nervous for 12 hours.
|60
|Max Embarrassment Donut
|Feel more Embarrassed for 12 hours.
|60
|Max Annoyance Donut
|Feel more Annoyed for 12 hours.
|60
|Max Worry Donut
|Feel more Worried for 12 hours.
|60
|Max Surprise Donut
|Feel more Surprised for 12 hours.
|60