What is the Meow Store in Inzoi?

By Siddharth Patil
Modified Mar 31, 2025 16:40 GMT
Inzoi Meow Store cover
Spend Meow Coins to buy useful Donuts (Image via Krafton)

To aid their Zoi's daily endeavors, players gain access to the Meow Store in Inzoi. This cute in-game store allows spending in-game points to obtain consumable Donuts, which help sustain the Zoi and even help with character progression by enhancing (or rebuffing) stats, emotions, and traits. As such, having enough points to purchase Donuts as required is key.

Ad

This guide details everything about Meow Store and its purchases in Inzoi. Here are the details.

Read More: All Inzoi graphics options and controls

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

How to access the Meow Store in Inzoi

These Donuts can be incredibly useful in a pinch (Image via Krafton)
These Donuts can be incredibly useful in a pinch (Image via Krafton)

The Meow Store can be accessed in-game at any time by clicking on the Zoi Card button in the bottom right corner of the screen. Then, select Meow Store under the Zoi's profile picture, which will open a new tab with the cat mascot. A bunch of Donuts will be available to purchase here by spending Meow Coins.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Note that these differ from the standard Meows (currency) that Zois use for purchases like houses, vehicles, items, and more. Players can earn more Meow Coins by completing Urges, mini tasks that occasionally pop up for the character. Here are all the available Donuts in the store, with their cost and description:

DonutDescriptionMeow Coins
Sleep-Filling DonutFills the Sleep gauge.80
Hunger-Filling DonutFills the Hunger gauge.10
Bathroom-Filling DonutFills the Bathroom gauge.10
Energy-Filling DonutFills the Energy gauge.50
Hygiene-Filling DonutFills the Hygiene gauge.10
Fun-Filling DonutFills the Fun gauge.20
Social-Filling DonutFills the Social gauge.30
Recognition-Filling DonutFills the Recognition gauge.20
Concentration DonutFeel more Concentrated for six hours.30
Curiosity DonutFeel more Curious for six hours.30
Confidence DonutFeel more Confident for six hours.30
Excitement DonutFeel more Excited for six hours.30
Aflutter DonutFeel more Aflutter for six hours.30
Amusement DonutFeel more Amused for six hours.30
Tranquil DonutFeel more Tranquil for six hours.30
Sentiment DonutFeel more Sentimental for six hours.30
Gazing Glaze DonutLets you read others like an open book.200
Calm-It DonutRemoves all emotions.400
Downbeat DonutRemoves all positive emotions.200
Upbeat DonutRemoves all negative emotions.200
Slow-Slow Sleep DonutDrastically reduces depletion speed of Sleep gauge.300
Slow-Slow Hunger DonutDrastically reduces depletion speed of Hunger gauge.100
Slow-Slow Bathroom DonutDrastically reduces depletion speed of Bathroom gauge.100
Slow-Slow Energy DonutDrastically reduces depletion speed of Energy need gauge.200
Slow-Slow Hygiene DonutDrastically reduces depletion speed of Hygiene gauge.150
Slow-Slow Fun DonutDrastically reduces depletion speed of Fun gauge.150
Slow-Slow Social DonutDrastically reduces depletion speed of Social gauge.200
Slow-Slow Recognition DonutDrastically reduces depletion speed of Recognition gauge.150
Grow-Grow Skill DonutIncreases skill experience gained.1,000
Enduring Sleep DonutPrevents Sleep gauge from depleting.600
Enduring Hunger DonutPrevents Hunger gauge from depleting.120
Enduring Bathroom DonutPrevents Bathroom gauge from depleting.120
Enduring Energy DonutPrevents Energy gauge from depleting.400
Enduring Hygiene DonutPrevents Hygiene gauge from depleting.120
Enduring Fun DonutPrevents Fun gauge from depleting.200
Enduring Social DonutPrevents Social gauge from depleting.300
Enduring Recognition DonutPrevents Recognition gauge from depleting.200
Diabolic DonutChange Karma to Terrible.100
Neutral DonutResets Karma.100
Coldproof DonutGrants immunity against cold weather.100
Heatproof DonutGrants immunity against hot weather.100
Hunger Drain DonutDepletes Hunger gauge.50
Hygiene Drain DonutDepletes Hygiene gauge.50
Sleep Drain DonutDepletes Sleep gauge.50
Bathroom Drain DonutDepletes Bathroom gauge.50
Fun Drain DonutDepletes Fun gauge.50
Social Drain DonutDepletes Social gauge.50
Recognition Drain DonutDepletes Recognition gauge.50
Energy Drain DonutDepletes Energy gauge.50
Cooking DonutBoosts growth of Cooking skill.100
Coffee Craft DonutBoosts growth of Coffee Craft skill.100
Gardening DonutBoosts growth of Gardening skill.100
Art DonutBoost growth of Art skill.100
Programming DonutBoost growth of Programming skill.100
Critical Thinking DonutBoost growth of Critical Thinking skill.100
Instrument DonutBoost growth of Instrument skill.100
Media Production DonutBoost growth of Media Production skill.100
Criminal Mastermind DonutPrevents crimes from being reported.500
Lucky DonutImproves luck.200
Immunity DonutBecome immune to colds and allergies.100
Max Concentration DonutFeel more Concentrated for 12 hours.60
Max Curiosity DonutFeel more Curious for 12 hours.60
Max Confidence DonutFeel more Confident for 12 hours.60
Max Thrill DonutFeel more Excited for 12 hours.60
Max Aflutter DonutFeel more Aflutter for 12 hours.60
Max Amusement DonutFeel more Amused for 12 hours.60
Max Tranquil DonutFeel more Tranquil for 12 hours.60
Max Sentiment DonutFeel more Sentimental for 12 hours.60
Max Boredom DonutFeel more Bored for 12 hours.60
Max Lethargy DonutFeel more Lethargic for 12 hours.60
Max Sadness DonutFeel more Sad for 12 hours.60
Max Discomfort DonutFeel more Uncomfortable for 12 hours.60
Max Nervousness DonutFeel more Nervous for 12 hours.60
Max Embarrassment DonutFeel more Embarrassed for 12 hours.60
Max Annoyance DonutFeel more Annoyed for 12 hours.60
Max Worry DonutFeel more Worried for 12 hours.60
Max Surprise DonutFeel more Surprised for 12 hours.60
Ad

Note that after purchasing a Donut, it will immediately be consumed to trigger the associated effect, so players should ensure to buy them on the spot as needed.

Inzoi is available to buy on PC.

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी