Inzoi patch notes: Everything improved with version 0.2.1

Inzoi is one of the best life simulation titles currently available on the market. Published by Krafton, the game has already gained a healthy player count despite still being in an early access phase. The game recently received a massive update as well, adding many new elements and fixing multiple bugs. To further improve this update, a hotfix was rolled out recently.

Update 0.2.1 aims to fix multiple prevailing bugs and glitches from update 0.2.0. That said, the entire patch notes for update version 0.2.1 are provided below, as shared by the developers.

Full patch notes for Inzoi version v0.2.1

The latest update for the game has already rolled out (Image via Krafton)

Hotfix details

Patch Date: June 16, 2025 (UTC)

June 16, 2025 (UTC) Game Version: 20250616.4636.W

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue where the pop-up shown in Intel 13th and 14th generation CPU environments could not be clicked

Fixed an issue where the shortcut key to open the cheat console did not work properly in certain environments

If the shortcut isn’t working properly, please try pressing the Ctrl and Shift keys first, then pressing the C key.

Please make sure the ‘Enable Cheats’ toggle is activated via the Psycat Guide before using the shortcut.

Fixed an issue where student-aged NPCs were being generated infinitely.

Please note that this fix applies only to newly started games via “New Game”.

Fixed an issue where a crash could occur intermittently when moving lots after ending a schedule.

Fixed an issue where changes to the class value in the Browse Mods tab were not applied immediately.

Changed files in this update

Modified – BlueClient/Binaries/Win64/inZOI-Win64-Shipping.exe (+7.50 KiB)

Modified – BlueClient/Content/Paks/BlueClient-Windows.pak

Modified – BlueClient/Content/Paks/BlueClient-Windows.sig

Modified – BlueClient/Content/Paks/BlueClient-Windows.ucas

Modified – BlueClient/Content/Paks/BlueClient-Windows.utoc

Modified – BlueClient/Content/Paks/BlueClient_Content-Windows.pak (+2.00 KiB)

Modified – BlueClient/Content/Paks/BlueClient_Content-Windows.sig

Modified – BlueClient/Content/Paks/BlueClient_Content-Windows.ucas (+48 B)

Modified – BlueClient/Content/Paks/BlueClient_Content-Windows.utoc (+135 B)

Modified – BlueClient/Content/Paks/BlueClient_Content_BG-Windows.pak

Modified – BlueClient/Content/Paks/BlueClient_Content_BG-Windows.ucas

Modified – BlueClient/Content/Paks/BlueClient_Content_BG-Windows.utoc

Modified – BlueClient/Content/Paks/BlueClient_Content_BG_BLDG-Windows.pak

Modified – BlueClient/Content/Paks/BlueClient_Content_BG_BLDG-Windows.ucas

Modified – BlueClient/Content/Paks/BlueClient_Content_BG_BLDG-Windows.utoc

Modified – BlueClient/Content/Paks/BlueClient_Content_BG_HS-Windows.pak

Modified – BlueClient/Content/Paks/BlueClient_Content_BG_Megascans-Windows.pak

Modified – BlueClient/Content/Paks/BlueClient_Content_BG_VH-Windows.pak

Modified – BlueClient/Content/Paks/BlueClient_Content_BG_Working-Windows.pak

Modified – BlueClient/Content/Paks/BlueClient_Content_BG_citysample-Windows.pak

Modified – BlueClient/Content/Paks/BlueClient_Content_BG_marketplace-Windows.pak

Modified – BlueClient/Content/Paks/BlueClient_Content_Characters-Windows.pak

Modified – BlueClient/Content/Paks/BlueClient_Content_Characters_Anims-Windows.pak

Modified – BlueClient/Content/Paks/BlueClient_Content_FX-Windows.pak

Modified – BlueClient/Content/Paks/BlueClient_Content_FX-Windows.ucas

Modified – BlueClient/Content/Paks/BlueClient_Content_FX-Windows.utoc

Modified – BlueClient/Content/Paks/BlueClient_Content_Map-Windows.pak

Modified – BlueClient/Content/Paks/BlueClient_Content_Map-Windows.ucas (-2.00 KiB)

Modified – BlueClient/Content/Paks/BlueClient_Content_Map-Windows.utoc

Modified – BlueClient/Content/Paks/BlueClient_Content_MetaHumans-Windows.pak

Modified – BlueClient/Content/Paks/BlueClient_Content_Sound-Windows.pak

Modified – BlueClient/Content/Paks/BlueClient_Content_UI-Windows.pak

Modified – BlueClient/Content/Paks/BlueClient_UE-Windows.pak

Modified – BlueClient/Content/Paks/paks.json

Modified – BlueClient/Content/Paks/public_key.pem

Modified – BlueClient/Plugins/NVIGIPlugin/Binaries/Win64/UnrealEditor.modules

Modified – Engine/Programs/CrashReportClient/Content/Paks/paks.json

Modified – inZOI.exe

Manifest ID changed – 8626512246345478839 › 740511649064441971

