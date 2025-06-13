Inzoi v0.2.0 June 2025 update patch notes detailed

After a slight delay, the new Inzoi major update for June 2025 is finally here. Bringing along a host of new additions and tweaks, it aims to further refine many elements of the ambitious life-sim game from Krafton. Ranging from expected inclusions like more cosmetic options and bug fixes to all-new features such as adoption and the inclusion of official modding, there is much to go through.

Ad

Read on to find the full patch notes list for Inzoi's latest update. Here are the details.

Also Read: How to share creations in Inzoi

Inzoi v0.2.0 June 2025 update patch notes

Ad

Trending

ModKit

This update formally introduces the ModKit, allowing players to create and manage mods in inZOI. With this feature, Creators can now design custom outfits and furniture and share them with the community. For more details on creating and using mods, visit the official website.

inZOI Mod Browser

The Mod Browser has been added to allow easier access to mods in-game. Players can manage mods using the Browser's search, install, delete, and other features.

Ad

Wizard-Based Modding Features

-A wizard-style UI has been added to streamline the mod creation process without the need for complex settings. Use this intuitive interface to create mods and access certain content (set outfits, objects, etc.) immediately. This feature supports the creation of set outfits as standalone items for character customization, as well as placeable in-game items like furniture and decorative objects.

Editing Data

Players can edit game data to add custom rules or features, including new prices, placement rules, and interactions.

Ad

Sharing and Distribution

Once created, mods can be shared with other players through CurseForge or extracted directly and added to the game manually.

Content and Sample Resources

Basic resources required to create mods will be provided. The Unreal assets included are based on actual in-game assets, making it easier for beginners to understand their structure. These assets can also be duplicated and used within the wizard tool.

FBX files will be provided to allow assets to be edited with third-party tools. Sample mods will also be included to make the structure of these assets easier to understand. These samples cover features ranging from Create a Zoi (CAZ) and building to editing data.

Ad

DCC Plugins

Plugins for Maya and Blender are now supported. These come with tools and guidelines to help Creators make their own custom outfits for inZOI.

Comprehensive Guide

A comprehensive guide on using the ModKit will be provided, containing instructions and tips for using these tools, creating content, and distributing mods, all in one place.

Character

Updates have been made to character items, expanding the variety of available hairstyles. Over 20 new outfits have also been added, including entirely new outfit types such as overalls and boots, offering even more options for customization.

Ad

29 new items have been added:

Hair: 5 items

Tops: 4 items

Bottoms: 3 items

Outerwear: 1 item

Sets: 3 items

Shoes: 3 items

Socks and Stockings: 9 items

Accessories: 1 item

Improvements have been made to certain features in the Character Studio, making them more precise. Previously, accessories like glasses, headpieces, and earrings could only be worn in fixed positions, sometimes causing them to overlap with other objects or be hidden. Now, you can freely adjust the size and position of these accessories, allowing for more detailed and flexible styling than ever before.

Ad

New Features

Edit Accessory Position: Allows free placement

Authors for Zoi Presets will always be displayed

Authors for My Textures downloaded from Canvas will be displayed in a tooltip.

Traits and Desired Lives can now be randomly selected when creating a Zoi

Building

Updates have been made to expand furniture categories that were previously limited in options.

Practical additions that also allow for personal expression have been added, including single beds, kitchen furniture, various rugs and lighting, and baby and children's furniture.

Ad

Unique items like barred windows and flashlights have also been added, making it easier to create themed settings and more visually diverse environments.

175 new items added.

Bedroom: 14 items

Living Room: 5 items

Home Office: 4 items

Kitchen: 52 items

Bathroom: 2 items

Common: 76 items

Outdoors: 2 items

Doors: 20 items

Updates and improvements to the building system have also been made to make building more convenient.

Building Shortcuts

Building shortcuts will make the building process faster and more convenient.

Supported shortcuts will include Delete Tool (K), Edit Color and Material (Ctrl + R), Put in Inventory (B), and Move House (H).

Ad

Auto Save

A feature has been added that automatically loads unsaved changes while making edits in Build Mode as a property preset if the game shuts down unexpectedly.

Improvements to Gizmo Usability

The position and shape of the roof gizmo have been adjusted to make editing eaves more intuitive.

Improvements to Editing Roofing and Shadow-Casting Lighting

Lights can now be placed on ceilings and in rooms above the first floor.

A new icon has been added in Build Mode that allows you to easily check settings for shadow-casting lighting.

Ad

Quality-of-Life Improvements to Camera Modes

When switching from Free Camera to Top View/Shoulder View, the viewpoint will now be adjusted automatically to prevent walls or objects from obstructing the view.

The camera now defaults to the nearest floor level if there are no ceilings near its position, and can center its movement around a selected object. Additionally, camera rotation has been improved to move more naturally around its axis.

Improvements to Wall View

Ad

Wall-mounted objects (such as picture frames) will no longer remain visible when toggling between Wall View modes.

Gameplay

More Ways to Build Families and Relationships

Zois can build families and express their emotions in more varied and flexible ways. Added features like adoption, non-marital childbirth, teen romance, and new text interactions make relationships richer and more realistic.

New Features

Adopt a Child

With this update, Zois can now welcome a child into their family without using the Make a Baby interaction through adoption. To use this feature, go to your computer or laptop to access the Adopt a Child menu. As long as they meet the age and property requirements, anybody can bring a new member into their family!

Ad

Create a Child with Medical Help

You can now use the Create a Child with Medical Help interaction on a computer or laptop to have a child with the help of science. The procedure costs 1,000 Mew, and the child will have your Zoi's genetic traits. You can also choose to partner up with another Zoi for this procedure, resulting in a child that reflects both Zois' traits.

Non-Marital Birth

To promote even more diverse kinds of families, Zois can now give birth without getting married.

Ad

Teenage Romance

Teenager Zois can now enter romantic relationships. Look forward to shy conversations, sweet first dates, and awkwardly adorable interactions. Random choice card events, like receiving an anonymous love confession, may also occur. After school, you might even get the chance to unmask your secret admirer!

Exchanging Gifts

Zois can now exchange items with each other. Depending on a Zoi's personality and preferences, the same gift may be received in different ways. A variety of new giftable items are available on Pocket Market, and you can even withdraw cash from an ATM to gift money directly.

Ad

Visits from Other Zois

Other Zois in the city can now make the first move to meet your Zoi. They might make plans for a meetup via text, or even show up unannounced at your doorstep. Be it longing, insecurity, or a simple whim of the heart, their reasons for visiting may vary. Whether the meeting ends with a heartwarming moment or a bittersweet goodbye depends entirely on how your Zoi responds.

Ad

Sending the First Text

You can now initiate a conversation by sending a text to any Zoi by using the Contacts app on your smartphone (P).

Responses will vary depending on the relationship between the two Zois and the recipient's current emotional state. On a good day, you might get a friendly reply... but if the other Zoi is in a bad mood, expect the unexpected!

Improved Features

Romantic Relationships with Everyone!

Ad

New settings have been added that allow Zois to express their gender identity and romantic attraction more freely. These settings can also now be adjusted at any time. Zois who align with your identity and romantic attraction will also appear in the overworld, setting the stage for potential relationships.

Relationship-Appropriate Conversations

When player Zois reaches a certain level in their relationship, their conversations will change to better reflect that dynamic. For example, if a relationship between two Zois progresses from Mutual Crush to Sweetheart, the tone of their dynamic will become positive, increasing the likelihood of positive conversations between them.

Ad

UI Improvements Related to Romantic Relationships

In response to player feedback, the message "You're getting to know each other as romantic interests" will no longer appear. The romantic relationship gauge for Zois will now only be displayed in the Relationships menu after at least one romantic conversation has occurred.

Improvements and Updates to Simulations

Core systems that determine a Zoi's pace of life have been rebalanced. These include changes in body weight and physique, aging, starting funds, and prison systems. From play and parenting to interactions and NPC behavior, in-game simulations have been polished to feel more realistic and organic.

Ad

New Features

Changes to Body Weight and Muscle Mass

Zois will now undergo changes in physique based on their lifestyle choices. Working out will cause Zois to build muscle, while overeating will cause them to gain weight. As their Fitness level increases, Zois become more resistant to aches and fatigue, allowing them to endure longer or more intense physical activity with ease.

New Swing and Hula Hoop Interactions Added

Swings and hula hoops can be used by Zois who are Children or older. Interacting with these items will improve a Zoi's Fitness skill.

Ad

Time Skip Feature for Rabbit Hole Interactions

8 New Pocket Market Items Added

Four new item categories have been added to Pocket Market: Luxury, Practical, Charming, and Silly. Gifts purchased from Pocket Market can be given to or exchanged with other Zois.

5 New Donuts Added

The Poison Donut, Charming Donut, Flirty Donut, Diet Donut, and High-Calorie Donut have been added.

Improved Features

Improvements to Prison System

Several changes have been made to simulate a more realistic prison experience. Vending machines have been removed, and meals are now only available during set meal times. Lifers will appear, casual conversations are prohibited, beds are less comfortable, and overall needs are more difficult to fulfill within prison.

Ad

These changes will only be available after starting a new game.

Improvements to Starting and Move-In Funds

Adjustments have been made to help players start their journey as homeowners more easily while giving them a sense of progression. The furniture initially provided has also been rebalanced, setting the stage for a humble beginning while leaving room to grow.

Welfare support can now only be claimed once. Families residing in the city are now able to find jobs and support themselves financially.

Ad

These changes will only be available after starting a new game.

Improvements to Age Progression

In response to player feedback, Zois will now spend less time as Middle-Aged Zois, with the Young Adult stage being significantly extended. The time Zois spend as Infants, Teenagers, and all age groups in-between has also been extended, allowing players to enjoy more of their childhood and adolescence.

Improvements to Fixed Schedules

Schedules will no longer be auto-generated for player Zois.

Ad

Improvements to Universal Text Notifications

Zois can now receive text advisories related to severe weather conditions, such as heat waves or extreme cold.

Improvements to Interactions Related to Newborns and Children

New interactions such as Laugh, Cry, and Change Diaper have been added. Newborns can now gain emotion buffs or wake nearby Zois according to their needs.

Improvements to Idle Family Options

Aging for idle families has been disabled by default. Players can toggle this setting manually. Additional improvements have been made to idle family narratives and maximum capacity.

Ad

Improvements to Basic Info Display

Hovering your cursor over a Zoi will now display their age group, marital status, and the number of days left until they reach their next age group.

Age restrictions have been added for NPC pregnancies to prevent unintended pregnancies

Improvements to Object Interactions

New interactions have been added, including Write Entry in Plant Observation Journal and Shower While Humming. Features related to certain objects, such as yoga mats and pots, have also been improved for smoother interaction.

Ad

Zois with Autonomy enabled will no longer remain idle without performing any actions

Improvements to Street Encounters

New interactions have been added that allow Zois to look at, greet, or react to objects and other Zois on the street. Systems for avoiding pedestrians and traffic, as well as proactive NPC reactions, have also been implemented.

Fixed an issue where relationships would reset immediately after marriage, triggering negative interactions

Fixed an issue where romantic relationships reset after marriage. A portion of the existing relationship now carries over into the family relationship score to better reflect the bond built before marriage.

Ad

Fixed an issue where moving certain Zois into new homes caused their previous family relationships to reset

A system message will now appear when an object cannot be used.

When using the Read Book interaction at a bookshelf, Zois will now prioritize selecting nearby books that have been taken out of the shelf.

Animations/Audio

Updates have been made to animations, enhancing immersion and making them feel more natural.

Motions have been polished for better quality. Changes have been made to the position of microphones held by rappers, exaggerated emotional expressions have been toned down, and repetitive idle motions have been refined. The locomotion system has also been improved to feel smoother.

Ad

Characters now tilt naturally when making turns and use a Look-at feature to face their direction of movement for enhanced realism.

Additionally, Zois will make better eye contact with each other and interact more believably with objects, further enhancing immersion.

(Animation) Fixed awkward animations that occurred during certain interactions

(Animation) Improved animation quality for Cooking interactions to enhance immersion

(Audio) Added Background Audio options in the Sound menu

(Audio) Updated footsteps to reflect the terrain

(Audio) Added and refined sound effects to improve overall game immersion

(Audio) Improved audio to prevent background music from overlapping with event-specific sounds

Ad

inZOI Cheats

Cheats have been added to the game, letting you expand your creative horizons regardless of whether you're just starting out or already creating. You can bring your own unique situations to life by controlling various factors, including Zoi emotions, relationships, currency, movement, and environments.

Cheats can be accessed from the Psycat Guide by using Enable Cheats feature. A detailed list of all available cheats can be found on the official website.

Ad

Canvas

Creations can now be set to Private (up to 10 creations allowed)

Added pages that organize and display creator content by category

Added notification settings for Canvas interactions

Updated and added various icons, including the Like and Heart buttons

UI/UX

Added a setting that allows players to choose from three UI size options: Small (default, 100%), Medium (112%), and Large (125%)

Updated choice cards to display profile images for both the sender and the receiver

Ad

Bug and Crash Fixes

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where your Zoi's current outfit failed to update accordingly when using City Appearance to change the weather

Fixed an issue where the Desired Life section in the Zoi Card did not immediately update after selecting Life of Self-Discovery

Fixed an issue where babies in idle families failed to load properly after their families moved house

Fixed an issue where Aging settings were not applied to newly created Zois

Fixed an issue where the main relationship status did not update correctly after a failed divorce attempt, followed by another relationship selection

Fixed an issue where the same interaction appeared differently on desktops and laptops

Fixed an issue where the Announce Divorce interaction did not appear for children unaware of their parents' divorce

Fixed an issue where visual effects related to likes and dislikes failed to display correctly during interactions related to the Washing Cars preference

Ad

Career Interactions

Adjusted the Junior Lawyer's salary

Fixed an issue where some job-exclusive interactions failed to display job-related tags during workplace-related schedule events

Simulations

Fixed an issue related to the Make Food interaction

Fixed an issue where most interactions (such as Pick Up or Organize) were unavailable for certain crops, such as potatoes and corn

Characters

Fixed an issue where eyebrows and beards were displayed incorrectly on Zois who are Middle-Aged or older

Fixed an issue where certain actions caused the chin gizmo to be positioned too far from a Zoi's chin in Detailed Editing

Ad

Building

Fixed an issue where certain grids on the first floor restricted movement on upper floors when creating buildings with two or more stories

Fixed an issue where Zois were unable to use the stairs installed in rooms with elevated platforms

Fixed an issue where entering Build Mode while in the Hangyeol House property and returning to the game made doors unusable

Fixed an issue where exiting Build Mode after applying a basic property preset occasionally caused the game to crash

Fixed an issue where closing the UI while loading a My Texture caused the texture icon to appear white

Fixed an issue where deleting meshes of items created using the 3D Printer left behind ghost entries in the list

Fixed an issue where certain furniture filters were categorized incorrectly

Fixed an issue where applying a My Texture to a stair wall caused parts of the texture to appear incorrectly

Fixed an issue where, after changing a stair's appearance, the Material list in the Color and Material menu failed to update to match the new appearance

Ad

UI/UX

Fixed an issue with the Edit Family Tree menu

Fixed an issue where performing certain actions would cause the in-game UI to disappear

Canvas

Fixed an Error Code: GREEN issue that prevented players from signing in to Canvas

Miscellaneous

Fixed typos and inaccurate descriptions

Crashes

Fixed an issue that caused occasional crashes when entering the game or selecting a property

Action for GPU crashes that may occur under certain conditions

We have improved the system so that when using a GPU of NVIDIA RTX 40 series (Ada Lovelace architecture) or higher and the "Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling" feature is turned off, a crash may intermittently occur, and a pop-up guide will now appear prompting the user to enable the feature

Read More: Inzoi ModKit tool announced for PC alongside Roadmap update

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Patil Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.



Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.



Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.



Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.