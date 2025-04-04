Inzoi update v0.1.4 full patch notes (April 4, 2025)

Krafton's latest title Inzoi has already sold over a million copies despite being in its early access phase. What is even more exciting is the fact that the game is available only on PC as of now, and still has no official release date for consoles like PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Moreover, Krafton has been quite active when it comes to patches and updates.

Inzoi has been receiving daily updates and patches, fixing bugs and glitches that are prevailing in the game. The latest patch came a few hours ago and aims to fix multiple bugs.

Inzoi: Full patch notes revealed

The latest patch fixes multiple routine-related bugs in Zois (Image via Krafton)

Added age adjustment feature:

This feature can be configured via [Game Options] → [Simulation], under the settings for "Aging (My Zois)" and "Aging (Other Zois)"

Added a detailed error code popup when a Canvas upload fails

Bug Fixes:

Improved an issue where Zois were sleeping for excessively long periods: Sleep patterns were originally designed to reflect real-life behavior, such as sleeping in when tired. However, this level of realism caused friction with the game’s time flow. Sleep duration has now been reduced for smoother gameplay.

Slowed the rate of Karma change: Karma changes during autonomous actions were applied too quickly, leading to rapid shifts in personality (e.g., frequent anger or aggressive behavior). We've adjusted the pace to allow more consistent and predictable actions. Further improvements are planned so Zois act more naturally based on their situations, and Karma will gradually evolve to affect more aspects of life. For more stable behavior, try adjusting the "Civic Consciousness" and "Karma" values in the City Edit menu.

Improved an issue where relationship points were accumulating too quickly: Relationship progression was previously accelerated to encourage bonding. Based on your feedback, we’ve slowed progression for families under direct control. Since this may not suit all gameplay styles, you can further adjust relationship values in the City Edit menu if needed.

Improved behavior so that Zois now eat food immediately after cooking

Fixed an issue where the “Give Birth” interaction would not proceed when the interaction queue was full

Fixed an issue where the pregnancy visual was not properly reflected for Zois with reduced abdominal body shape

Fixed an issue where giving birth was not possible if a divorce occurred during the pregnancy test stage

Fixed an issue where emotional buffs would sometimes remain after their duration had ended

Improved error popup to display file information when a Canvas upload fails

Fixed an issue where the toilet sound effect was too long and felt unnatural

Improved with a toast message when the family tree is inaccessible

Improved with error popups when a JSON object creation error occurs during save file loading

Note: Please note that this change only applies to newly created Zois via New Game. It does not affect existing save files or Zois already in progress.

Concluding the Inzoi patch notes, Krafton also mentioned:

"We’ll continue working to make Inzoi more stable and enjoyable for everyone. Thank you, as always, for your continued support and valuable feedback."

Stay tuned for more updates regarding Inzoi.

