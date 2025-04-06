What is the Zoi Card in Inzoi?

When playing Inzoi, players will notice a bunch of icons on the bottom right of the screen. One of these is the Zoi Card, which provides a summary of everything to know about the players' Zoi. From basics like their name and profile picture, to their likes and dislikes, Ambitions, dating preferences, and more. Since every Zoi has its own Zoi card, each description will be unique.

Ad

Here is a full rundown of the Zoi Card and how to use it in Inzoi. Read on to know more.

All Zoi Card details in Inzoi listed

Keep track of your Zoi's interests via this tab on the bottom right (Image via Krafton)

The Zoi Card in Inzoi will list the following aspects that can be tracked:

Ad

Trending

Personal Details:

Name: Lists the Zoi's first name

Lists the Zoi's first name Family Name: Lists the Zoi's last name

Lists the Zoi's last name Education: Lists the Zoi's education experience, which depends on their Age

Lists the Zoi's education experience, which depends on their Age Age Group: Displays the Age bracket the Zoi falls under

Displays the Age bracket the Zoi falls under Career: Displays the selected Job and experience level

Displays the selected Job and experience level Karma: Displays the Karma of the Zoi depending on their actions

Desired Life:

Determines the kind of life the Zoi lives out, with several lifestyles to pick from, such as Life of Adventure, Stability, Creativity, and more. Can be changed as desired.

Ad

Ambitions:

Tracks the Zoi's goals that players must complete by performing the listed tasks. Can be changed as desired.

Preferences:

Determines the topics and subjects the Zoi likes and dislikes. Can be customized as per preference.

Traits:

Governs the personality of the Zoi. Selected during character creation and cannot be modified after.

Urges:

Temporary timed actions that occasionally pop up, and completing these nets players Meow Coins and grants the Excited emotional status.

Ad

Skills:

Performing various actions in Inzoi raises levels of different Skills in the game, like Fitness, Housework and more.

Values:

Factors like Desired Life, Traits, and more come together to determine the kind of Values a Zoi will have, which influences their actions in-game. Values with a score of over 60 will affect the Zoi's life. The highest Value also determines which new conversations and experiences will be unlocked.

The Zoi Card tab also grants access to the Meow Store, an in-game store where players can buy stats and status-altering consumables to aid their endeavors.

Ad

Read More: What is the Meow Store in Inzoi?

Inzoi is available to buy and play on PC via Steam.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Patil Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.



Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.



Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.



Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.