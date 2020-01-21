IPadPro can run Fortnite at 120 FPS

Aniket Thakkar
Jan 21, 2020



iPad Pro 2018 Variants now support 120 FPS gameplay Picture Courtesy: Epic Games

Fortnite was launched as a beta on iOS in March 2018 and it turned out to be quite successful. It became famous worldwide in April of the same year. After the latest update, the iPadPro can now support to run this Battle Royale game on IOS at a whopping 120 FPS.

Epic Games have released a new update for the IOS version of Fortnite, which enables 120 FPS on an iPadPro 2018 models. Because of the iPad’s high refresh rate, this mode gives an extra smooth experience on this device. This update also enables the support of the thumbstick buttons in certain IOS controllers.

This mode does mean that the user has to sacrifice the visual quality, dropping the resolution and fixing the visual settings at "medium", setting it higher would equate to lower FPS, like 60 FPS at "high" and only 30 FPS at "epic".

Running Fortnite on iPadPro at 120 FPS is amazing as consoles like PS4 and XBOX, one can only run this game at 60 FPS. While the Nintendo Switch can only run it at 30 FPS at maximum.

Epic games first added the support of 60 FPS on Fortnite when iPhone 10 XS and XR were launched in 2018.

The game runs smoother than ever after this update was launched. Now people can enjoy high-quality gaming on the go on the iPad Pro 2018 variant.

iPad Pro Users can rejoice this game better than ever. This update might be one of the best to provide high-quality gaming experience on portable devices. Playing this game at 120 FPS also lets you use the full potential of ProMotion display on iPad Pro.

When you combine a 120Hz display with 120FPS, your gaming experience reaches on a new level, and the game becomes much more visually appealing.