Iron Blade Bundle in Free Fire: All you need to know

Free Fire introduces many events, and lucky draw-spin wheels every alternative month, to help players redeem exciting and exclusive prizes. These redeemed rewards are very attractive and captivating, and range from gun skins and characters to cosmetic items like individual fashion items and bundles.

The Iron Blade Bundle was previously one of the most popular and in-demand packs available at the store section. This fascinating pack was added again in Free Fire recently, with the Diwali Wish event that rolled out on 13th November.

This article discusses all that players need to know about the bundle.

Also read: Free Fire: Three best shotguns in October 2020

All details about the Iron Blade Bundle in Free Fire

The Iron Blade Bundle is a recent addition in-game. As it was previously available and was a hit among the fans, the developers have reintroduced it in the new Diwali Wish event, from where players can redeem it using diamonds.

How to get the Iron Blade Bundle?

The Diwali wish event is dated 13th November to 19th November in Free Fire, to commence the Diwali celebrations.

Diwali Wish event in Free Fire

Advertisement

There are two categories of prizes in the event; costumes and gun skins. The Iron Blade Bundle will be available in the Costumes section under the Premium prizes category.

There are two options available for players: to buy or redeem the bundle. There are also a plethora of other bundles available in this section that players can purchase.

Under the Costume section, there will be a Basic Wish (one wish costs nine diamonds) and a Premium Wish (one wish costs 99 diamonds). To get the Iron Blade Bundle, players have to opt for the latter and make sure they have enough diamonds to purchase the same.

After making the wish, prizes will be sent directly to the inventory, and gamers can head over there to get their hands on the long-awaited Iron Blade Bundle.

Event rules and description

Advertisement

The event continues for seven days in Free Fire, providing players sufficient time to purchase the Iron Blade Bundle, along with other enticing and fan-favorite bundles.

Also read: Free Fire vs COD Mobile: Which game is better for low-end Android devices?