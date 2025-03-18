Is AI Limit Deluxe Edition worth buying?

AI Limit is an upcoming action RPG title that is available to buy in two different editions: the Standard Edition and the Deluxe Edition. While the game is set for a global release on March 27, 2025, if you pre-order the title, you will receive a pre-order bonus as well. While the Standard Edition of the game is priced at $31.49, the Deluxe Edition will cost you $40.49. But is spending an additional $9 to get the Deluxe Edition worth it?
The answer to this question is subjective. If you are a die-hard fan of post-apocalyptic games or even sci-fi titles, most likely, you will enjoy playing AI Limit. This is why getting the Deluxe Edition might be a good pick. With that, all the additional items you will receive in the Deluxe Edition will prove beneficial.
However, if you are someone who doesn't prefer playing such games mostly, or are looking forward to trying out the genre for the first time, we suggest that you buy the Standard Edition. Similarly, if you are only aiming to complete the main story of the game, the Standard Edition is a better deal.
The reason behind this is simple — there is absolutely no additional playable content in the Deluxe Edition of AI Limit. That said, read further to learn what the edition will offer to help you make up your mind.
Contents included in AI Limit Deluxe Edition
If you purchase the Deluxe Edition of the game, you will receive multiple cosmetic upgrades and in-game items. You will also get a Digital Artbook for the game.
Here is a look at everything that comes in the title's Deluxe Edition:
- AI LIMIT Full Game
- EXCLUSIVE IN-GAME ARMOR & HELM: White Sparrow's Coat & Mask
- IN-GAME WEAPON: Opossums Sais
- IN-GAME ITEM: Mud Ball *3
- IN-GAME ITEM: Pure Crystal *3
- Digital Artbook
If you pre-order the game, you will also receive an in-game item called 'Maid Outfit & Hairband.'
