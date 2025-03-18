Is AI Limit Deluxe Edition worth buying?

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Mar 18, 2025 05:25 GMT
AI Limit will be available to play from March 27, 2025 (Image via CE-Asia)
AI Limit will be available to play from March 27, 2025 (Image via CE-Asia)

AI Limit is an upcoming action RPG title that is available to buy in two different editions: the Standard Edition and the Deluxe Edition. While the game is set for a global release on March 27, 2025, if you pre-order the title, you will receive a pre-order bonus as well. While the Standard Edition of the game is priced at $31.49, the Deluxe Edition will cost you $40.49. But is spending an additional $9 to get the Deluxe Edition worth it?

Ad

The answer to this question is subjective. If you are a die-hard fan of post-apocalyptic games or even sci-fi titles, most likely, you will enjoy playing AI Limit. This is why getting the Deluxe Edition might be a good pick. With that, all the additional items you will receive in the Deluxe Edition will prove beneficial.

However, if you are someone who doesn't prefer playing such games mostly, or are looking forward to trying out the genre for the first time, we suggest that you buy the Standard Edition. Similarly, if you are only aiming to complete the main story of the game, the Standard Edition is a better deal.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The reason behind this is simple — there is absolutely no additional playable content in the Deluxe Edition of AI Limit. That said, read further to learn what the edition will offer to help you make up your mind.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Contents included in AI Limit Deluxe Edition

There are multiple rewards in the Deluxe Edition (Image via CE-Asia)
There are multiple rewards in the Deluxe Edition (Image via CE-Asia)

If you purchase the Deluxe Edition of the game, you will receive multiple cosmetic upgrades and in-game items. You will also get a Digital Artbook for the game.

Ad

Here is a look at everything that comes in the title's Deluxe Edition:

  • AI LIMIT Full Game
  • EXCLUSIVE IN-GAME ARMOR & HELM: White Sparrow's Coat & Mask
  • IN-GAME WEAPON: Opossums Sais
  • IN-GAME ITEM: Mud Ball *3
  • IN-GAME ITEM: Pure Crystal *3
  • Digital Artbook

If you pre-order the game, you will also receive an in-game item called 'Maid Outfit & Hairband.'

For more gaming guides and news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी