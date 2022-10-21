Is Alex in the Modern Warfare 2 campaign story?

Spoiler Warning for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Alex was one of the playable characters who was first featured in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019). He soon became a fan favorite after his appearance due to the mystery surrounding his character and his decision-making to refuse direct order and instead do the right thing.

Near the end of Modern Warfare, Alex decides to sacrifice himself for the greater good, which will see him die at the end of his mission. However, he miraculously survives and comes back. With the newly released Modern Warfare 2, fans have been hoping to see the charismatic and secretive character return for the sequel.

Here is everything you need to know about Alex and whether he is back for this long-awaited sequel.

Fan speculation and the mystery surrounding Alex in Modern Warfare 2

At the end of Modern Warfare, Alex joined Task Force 141, which includes Team leader Captain John Price, Sergeant Kyle “Gaz” Garrick, Sergeant “Soap” MacTavish, lone-wolf Simon “Ghost” Riley, and Colonel Alejandro Vargas of the Mexican Special Forces.

This has led to much speculation about his possible return in the sequel. Leaks and rumors regarding other characters have also appeared.

There have been numerous questions about whether he died near the end of Modern Warfare in the exploding building. His death was never shown during those events, thus making room for a possible return.

It was finally confirmed that Alex was alive with his return in Season 3 of Modern Warfare. However, there was no explanation as to how he survived or how he got his prosthetic leg.

The official Call of Duty channel dropped a trailer revealing certain iconic characters with the gameplay reveal. While Alex was still not shown, it did little to quench the thirst of dedicated fans.

There have been numerous conspiracy theories surrounding Alex's disappearance. However, none with enough evidence to substantiate the claims.

So is Alex back for Modern Warfare 2 campaign story?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. Alex is nowhere to be seen in the Modern Warfare 2 campaign story, or even hinted at. Fans are already being disappointed over this as he was considered a favorite alongside the classic Modern Warfare character lineup. With his introduction to other titles being prominent as well, it was a shock for most fans not to see him as a recurring character.

CallumVerse👻 @R4G312 Disappointed that Alex was nowhere to be seen in the MW2 campaign Disappointed that Alex was nowhere to be seen in the MW2 campaign

Yet some remain hopeful about Alex's return as there is more to be heard about Task Force 141. Activision has already established him as a key character in the Call of Duty franchise with his addition to Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Mobile. So, it would be surprising for him not to return for future installments or other CoD titles.

As more seasons slowly roll out for the new Modern Warfare title, there might still be a chance of Alex's return, even if as a small appearance.

