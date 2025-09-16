Is Arena Breakout Infinite available on consoles?

Arena Breakout: Infinite is not on consoles right now. You can only play it on PC or mobile, but if you’re wondering whether it will ever hit PS5 or Xbox, the short answer is: it probably will, just not yet. The game started out as a mobile title before making its way to PC. That means the controls, menus, and overall design were never built with console players in mind.And right now, Tencent seems focused on making the PC version as polished as possible before spreading out further.Could Arena Breakout Infinite be available on consoles in the future?Consoles are a massive market for shooters. Games like PUBG and Call of Duty started on one platform but exploded once they hit PlayStation and Xbox. Tencent likely knows this. If Arena Breakout: Infinite keeps performing well on PC, it’s almost guaranteed that they’ll expand to consoles to reach a wider audience.Plus, the game runs on the Unity engine, which is already built to handle multi-platform development. So, a console version is totally within reach; it’s just a matter of when Tencent decides to pull the trigger.If Arena Breakout: Infinite does reach PS5 and Xbox, here’s what it would likely look like:The free-to-play model would remain, with in-game purchases available.The interface would be redesigned to work smoothly with controllers.Crossplay between PS5 and Xbox Series X/S is a strong possibility, but PC crossplay probably won’t happen to keep the competition balanced.Performance should aim for 4K resolution at 60 FPS, which is standard for most shooters on next-gen hardware.This isn’t happening tomorrow. Even if Tencent is already planning it, don’t expect a console release anytime soon. Porting, optimizing, and testing could easily take 12 to 18 months. That puts the earliest realistic release window somewhere around late 2025 or early 2026.Right now, console players can’t join the action; it’s PC and mobile only. But looking at the market potential, Tencent’s history, and the way similar games have expanded, a console release feels almost inevitable. The only real question is when it will happen.For more articles like this, follow Sportskeeda:&quot;Officially a pay-to-win disaster&quot;: FPS community's reactions to ABI PC are in, and they are not goodArena Breakout Infinite Early Access: All maps, weapons, features, and moreArena Breakout Infinite preview: The escape from Tarkov you didn't know you needed