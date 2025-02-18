Is Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy worth playing in 2025?

Assassin's Creed is a franchise that has had multiple mainline games and spinoffs since its inception in 2007. The series has left a major mark on the gaming industry and has become a yearly release, with AC Shadows being the next in line. However, when we talk about the older games in this series, the conversation always leads to the question: which game truly defines the essence of being an assassin?

The Ezio Trilogy always comes to mind, as many fans consider it the peak of the franchise. Even after so many years, AC2, Brotherhood, and Revelations are still considered top-tier games of their era, but are they still worth playing in 2025?

This article will take a brief look at all three games in the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and determine if they are worth picking up in 2025.

Assassin's Creed 2 (2009)

Ezio is still considered the best protagonist in the franchise by many (Image via Ubisoft)

1) Story

Assassin's Creed 2 introduces Ezio, a new protagonist who is forced to become an assassin after his father and both brothers are executed on a false charge of treason. The storyline then sees him investigating the mystery of their supposed murder to avenge their deaths. The game takes place in exotic locations including Florence, San Gimignano, Venice, Forlì, and Monteriggioni.

2) Gameplay

AC2's combat is fairly simple and works around the parry system, which can get repetitive over time. The game features various weapons and armor choices to keep the gameplay fresh. The parkour system is quite basic, as Ezio is a slow climber and can feel difficult to move at times. The controls feel outdated by today's standards, but once you get the hang of it, it's smooth sailing from there.

Verdict: While the gameplay can get repetitive and the parkour is slow, the story and the characters are enough to pull you in, making Assassin's Creed 2 worth playing at least once in 2025.

Assassin's Creed Brotherhood (2010)

Brotherhood was a step up from AC2 (Image via Ubisoft)

1) Story

Assassin's Creed Brotherhood picks up right after the events of AC2 and focuses on freeing Rome from Templar rule. Cesare is our new villain this time around — a powerful antagonist who desperately wants the Apple of Eden for himself. Ezio, now a master assassin, focuses on rebuilding the Brotherhood from the ground up to fight against Cesare and his army.

2) Gameplay

The gameplay this time around has been refined with new attack animations and a smoother combat system. You can spend most of your time upgrading your gear and unlocking new dyes for your outfits to become stronger. The parkour also sees a boost, as the climbing animations feel much smoother — Ezio now climbs buildings much faster than in AC2.

Verdict: With Brotherhood refining its gameplay and bringing back Ezio for a new story, the game still holds up today and is a must-try for everyone in 2025.

Assassin's Creed Revelations (2011)

Revelations is an underrated gem (Image via Ubisoft)

1) Story

Assassin's Creed Revelations is the final outing for Ezio, where we see an older version of our beloved protagonist exploring the beautiful city of Istanbul. He is now on a journey, searching for keys that unlock Altair's secret vault in Masyaf. While Ezio is reliving Altair's memories, Desmond Miles will be stuck in the Animus, trying to piece together his existence with the help of Subject 16.

2) Gameplay

To keep the gameplay fresh, the hook blade was introduced, which could be used to cover large distances while climbing buildings and to slide across ropes to quickly reach other rooftops. The combat largely remained the same, with the simple addition of more takedown animations. Here, we also saw the inclusion of different bombs Ezio can craft using materials found across the open world.

Verdict: Assassin's Creed Revelations feels the most refined in the franchise and is overall a solid package to try in 2025.

Conclusion

Even though it has been over 14 years since the Ezio Trilogy came out, all three games are still worth picking up in 2025. The only thing that can push you away is the combat, which can get repetitive after a while. However, the story alone is worth giving them a shot, as they are a great way to experience the peak of the Assassin's Creed franchise.

