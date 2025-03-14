Is Atelier Yumia Deluxe Edition worth buying?

Upcoming hack-and-slash RPG title Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land is already out for pre-orders. The game will be available in three different editions: Standard Edition ($69.99), Digital Edition ($79.99), and Ultimate Edition ($119.99). But is it really worth spending an additional $10 to get the Deluxe Edition?

There is no right answer to this question as it depends from player-to-player. If you are a fan of Koei Tecmo's JRPG titles, chances are that you are going to love Atelier Yumia as well. In this case, it is absolutely worth spending more money to get the game's Deluxe Edition. The reason behind this is simple: you get a lot of cosmetic upgrades and accessories if you opt for the Deluxe Edition.

However, if you are someone who will be playing JRPGs for the first time, aren't familiar with Koei Tecmo's work, or are simply looking to play the main story without spending a lot of time, you might be better off with the Standard Edition.

That said, let's take a look at what you will get with the Deluxe Edition of Atelier Yumia.

Contents included with the Deluxe Edition of Atelier Yumia

The Deluxe Edition does not offer any extra playable content (Image via Koei Tecmo)

If you get the Deluxe Edition of Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land, you will receive the below-mentioned items:

The main game

Atelier Yumia - Colorful Collection

Costume palette changes for Yumia, Flammi, Viktor, Isla, Rutger, Nina, and Lenja (two for each character, 14 total)

Three "Puni Badge" accessories

Recipe for Puni Badges

As far as the pre-orders are concerned, you will get Atelier Yumia's Limited Photo Poses and Frames. However, do note that this pre-order bonus will be available with all three editions, and not just the Deluxe Edition.

If the contents mentioned above sound interesting, you can pre-order the game from the PlayStation Store for PS4 and PS5, Xbox Game Store for Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles, Steam for PC, and Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch.

