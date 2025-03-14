Is Atelier Yumia Ultimate Edition worth buying?

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land is an upcoming JRPG title from Koei Tecmo that is all set to be released globally on March 21, 2025. The game will be available in three different editions: Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate. The Ultimate Edition is priced at a whopping $119.99. But is it actually worth spending additional money to get the Ultimate Edition?

Before we dive into that discussion, let's first take a look at what the Ultimate Edition will include.

Atelier Yumia: Contents of the Ultimate Edition

There are multiple cosmetic upgrades in this pack (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The Ultimate Edition of the game will provide the below-mentioned items:

The main game

Atelier Yumia - Colorful Collection

Atelier Yumia season pass

Ultimate Edition bonus: "Black Rose Magician" Costume for Yumia

Moreover, as a pre-order bonus, you will receive a "Limited Photo Poses and Frames" set for the game. However, this bonus will be included with all the editions as long as you pre-order them.

Should you get the Ultimate Edition?

Atelier Yumia falls under the category of hack-and-slash JRPG video games. If you are a die-hard fan of JRPGs and aim for a 100 percent completion, getting the Ultimate Edition actually makes sense. The reason behind this is simple — you will get a lot of cosmetic upgrades with this edition. You can flaunt these to your friends, and you won't feel bored even after playing the game for long hours.

However, if you are a casual gamer and are just looking forward to playing the main story of the game, the Ultimate Edition might as well be a waste of money, considering there is no additional playable content in this version. Moreover, if you will be trying JRPGs or hack-and-slash games for the first time, getting the Standard Edition makes more sense. Nonetheless, it doesn't mean that the Ultimate Edition is useless. For those who are long-term fans of the series, this edition can be absolutely beneficial.

You can currently get the game from the PlayStation Store, Xbox Game Store, Steam, and the Nintendo eShop.

