Is Banishers Ghosts of New Eden souls-like?

The release of Banishers Ghosts of New Eden, the latest offering from Don't Nod, the developers of titles like the Life of Strange series, Vampyr, and more, is right around the corner. With Banishers Ghosts of New Eden being a combat-focused action RPG, many fans might be wondering whether Don't Nod's latest title is a souls-like game, or not.

Despite starting a niche genre, souls-like games have seen a massive surge in popularity recently, thanks to games like the Dark Souls Trilogy, Bloodborne, Elden Ring, and more. As such, it's not a surprise that developers nowadays tend to take a lot of inspiration from souls-likes, when it comes to designing an engaging combat system.

Since Banishers Ghosts of New Eden features a combat system that looks a lot like something you'd see in a FromSoftware title, it's only natural for players to consider it a souls-like game.

Is Don't Nod's upcoming game, Banishers Ghosts of New Eden souls-like?

Expand Tweet

Although the game's combat system might remind players of games like FromSoftware's Dark Souls Trilogy, Elden Ring, and Bloodborne, it's not a souls-like. Instead, Banishers Ghosts of New Eden is a supernatural action role-playing experience, with a heavy emphasis on storytelling and exploration.

Although the game is a far cry from what Don't Nod is best known for, i.e., scripted narrative-driven linear experiences, it still retains some of the key elements of the traditional "Don't Nod experience." Although Banishers New Eden leans more towards the action RPG side of things, it still is a game that's very much driven by its narrative.

Banishers Ghosts of New Eden is more akin to Don't Nod's first attempt at creating a semi-open world action RPG, Vampyr. Released back in 2018, Vampyr was something of a cult classic among fans. While the title was marketed as an action role-playing title, it felt more like a linear narrative-driven game with mild RPG elements.

While the game's concept was quite innovative, mixing Don't Nod's signature choice-based narrative system, with an action-focused RPG progression system, within a dark fantasy setting, it failed to garner mass appeal, due to its rather clunky combat, and somewhat linear quest structure.

Expand Tweet

However, with their latest title, Don't Nod seems to be aiming to address most of the criticisms players had with Vampyr and its combat system, making it much more fluid, flashy, and enjoyable. Thankfully, fans will not have to wait too long to get their hands on Banishers, with Don't Nod's upcoming RPG being scheduled to be released on February 13, 2024.