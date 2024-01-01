Banishers Ghosts of New Eden: Release date, pre-order bonuses, platforms, and more explored

Banishers Ghosts of New Eden, Don't Nod's upcoming title, is one of the biggest releases of early 2024. While the studio is best known for creating linear narrative-driven adventure games, this is its first attempt at an action role-playing genre.

The game features two protagonists, each with their own strengths, weapons, and abilities. Although it is an action RPG at its core, Don't Nod's signature narrative experience is retained. Every choice players make throughout the story comes with their own set of consequences.

With Banishers Ghosts of New Eden's looming release date, Don't Nod and publisher Focus Entertainment have shared crucial pre-order information. Here's everything you need to know about the game's release date, pre-order bonuses, platforms, and more.

What is Banishers Ghosts of New Eden's official release date?

Banishers Ghosts of New Eden is scheduled for an early 2024 release, with the planned official release date of February 13, 2024. Built using Epic Games' Unreal Engine, Don't Nod's upcoming action role-playing game is coming exclusively to current-generation consoles, i.e., PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, alongside Windows PC.

On PC, the game is available for pre-order via both, Steam as well as Epic Game Store storefronts.

Banishers Ghosts of New Eden pre-order details

With the game's release date being announced, pre-orders for Banishers Ghosts of New Eden are live on all platforms, alongside several exclusive pre-order bonuses. Despite being a current-generation title, its price is $59.99 across all platforms. The game also doesn't have any Deluxe or Premium editions, just the Standard Edition.

Players who purchase the game ahead of its official release date can claim the Wanderer Set DLC for free. The Wanderer Set includes the Wanderer outfit as well as the Cortador and Ascua fabled weapons, coming from a long-lost and noted banisher.

Although Banishers Ghost of New Eden looks quite unlike the past Don't Nod titles, owing to the game's heavy emphasis on dark fantasy role-playing elements as well as a fast-paced combat system, it still is a Don't Nod title complete with an intriguing story as well as the studio's signature choices and consequences.

Don't Nod's upcoming action RPG is quite similar to their 2018 gothic-horror/ action-adventure game, Vampyr, albeit with vastly superior visuals and combat system. Similarly to Vampyr, Don't Nod's upcoming title follows a linear story, there are plenty of avenues for players to explore the beautifully crafted world of Banishers.