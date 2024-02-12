Is Banishers Ghosts of New Eden on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S?

Banishers Ghosts of New Eden is the latest title from Don't Nod, the studio behind the Life is Strange series. While best known for their linear narrative-driven games, with their upcoming title, the studio is taking their chance at a combat-focused action RPG, akin to games like God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn.

Built on Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5, Don't Nod's upcoming action RPG also features some cutting-edge visuals, especially for a semi-open world RPG of its scale. With the game finally out in the wild, many might be wondering whether Banishers Ghosts of New Eden will be coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S or not.

While the game will hit current-gen Xbox and PlayStation consoles, it will be the first Don't Nod title to ditch the Xbox One and PS4 systems and deliver a true next-gen action RPG experience.

Is Banishers Ghosts of New Eden be available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S?

Banishers Ghosts of New Eden is built exclusively for current-gen platforms, i.e., PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC. The game will miss previous-gen consoles, i.e., PS4 and Xbox One. This isn't a surprise, considering it's built using Unreal Engine 5, which was developed with the current-gen console and PC hardware in mind.

As such, you can get the game on Xbox Series X|S systems but not on Xbox One. Unreal Engine 5 heavily relies on faster storage media, i.e., NVMe SSDs, to process and render textures and assets, minimizing stutters and hitching. The engine's use of Lumen and Nanite also demands faster storage bandwidth and CPU overhead.

However, given the Xbox One and PS4 systems aren't built to use SSDs, and their AMD Jaguar-based CPUs aren't powerful enough to handle processes like Nanite and Lumen, retrofitting Unreal Engine 5 isn't an option on these systems. This is precisely why Banishers Ghosts of New Eden isn't available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

While Banishers was developed as an action RPG first, it still retains the core aspects of a traditional "Don't Nod experience." The game features a tightly-knit narrative, complete with multiple choices that affect not only the ending but also the protagonist's relationship with key NPCs, much like the studio's other releases, i.e., the Life is Strange series.

Banishers Ghosts of New Eden is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.