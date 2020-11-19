Is it better to play Among Us on PC or mobile?

Among Us is available for both PCs and mobile platforms, with both communities able to play together, but which one offers the better play experience?

While choosing which version of Among Us is better will usually be decided by personal circumstances, there are certain key differences worth knowing before deciding.

In addition to the various advantages and disadvantages inherent to the platforms, there are a number of smaller things which can change how comfortable it is to play either one.

Why to play Among Us on PC

Playing Among Us on PC comes with some key advantages that are only tangentially related to the game itself. For instance, when playing Among Us on PC, it is much easier to use other programs at the same time such as Discord or Spotify.

This is most apparent when players have the misfortune of being one of the first to die. After completing tasks, and with little to do during meetings, playing on PC gives players the opportunity to minimize the game and fill their time doing something else.

As far as actual in-game differences, playing on PC gives players access to mouse and keyboard controls that tend to be more intuitive and easy to use. This includes during meetings, where players with a keyboard can communicate quicker and more accurately than those on mobile devices, though using an app like Discord negates this benefit.

PC players also have the benefit of playing on a bigger screen, allowing them to see farther than their peers. Usually, the vision options limit how significant this advantage is, but there is one situation where it still helps.

When an imposter uses a vent, even if it’s outside of a crewmate’s vision radius, they can still see the venting animation. In this way, playing Among Us on a larger screen can make these small events easier to see.

Lastly, PC players also have the advantage of not having to touch the screen to interact or move. While not usually an issue, mobile players can occasionally run into issues where their own hands cover up part of the screen, further obscuring available information.

Why to play Among Us on mobile

Despite the various advantages on PC, the mobile version of Among Us does offer some of its own unique advantages.

Firstly, the obvious ability to play Among Us while not seated in front of a monitor on a desk offers players the ability to multitask in a different way. Mobile Among Us is very well suited for playing on the go, or while waiting for meetings.

It’s also worth pointing out that most of the tasks are actually easier on mobile than on mouse and keyboard. This is because the tasks in Among Us often require specific and precise movement - something that is trivial when using a touchscreen, but requires some attention when using a mouse.

Lastly, Among Us on mobile is occasionally the only way to play for players who use a Mac or Linux system. While there are emulators that can get around those issues, mobile Among Us is oftentimes more convenient, and the advantage of playing on a computer may not be significant enough for all players.