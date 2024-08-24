Is Black Myth Wukong available on Xbox Game Pass?

Black Myth Wukong is a title that is hogging the limelight right now, selling 10 million units in just 3 days. With its rising popularity, more and more fans will be keen on trying it out, especially if it is on Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft's games catalog subscription has never been more popular, with many major releases joining its roster on day one.

That said, as much as fans would like it, Black Myth Wukong is unfortunately not on Xbox Game Pass currently. Here's everything to know about it.

Can you play Black Myth Wukong on Xbox Game Pass?

Following its recent launch on August 20, 2024, Game Science's latest project is only available on PC and PS5 platforms. Currently, the hardcore action RPG is not on any Xbox platform. While this is disappointing news for Xbox users, there is still hope.

Black Myth Wukong is still on track to release on current-gen Microsoft consoles, AKA the Xbox Series X and the smaller Xbox Series S consoles. While a concrete release date is unconfirmed as of this writing, fans will eventually be able to play as the Destined One and face off against powerful foes derived from Chinese mythology.

That said, an official Xbox release does not guarantee that the title will come to Xbox Game Pass, but there is still a possibility, however slight. Fans will need to be patient, however, and those who can't will probably have already picked up the game on the existing two platforms.

Games like Black Myth Wukong on Xbox Game Pass

Here are some neat alternatives (Image via Neowiz)

Xbox fans who want to bide their time until Black Myth Wukong arrives on the Series consoles or Game Pass should check out these titles from the catalog:

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty: Developed by Koei Tecmo, this challenging action RPG tells a dark, supernatural take on the popular Three Kingdoms saga which is popular ancient Chinese literature just like Black Myth Wukong.

Developed by Koei Tecmo, this challenging action RPG tells a dark, supernatural take on the popular Three Kingdoms saga which is popular ancient Chinese literature just like Black Myth Wukong. Lords of the Fallen (2023): Last year's reboot to the 2014 game of the same name revitalizes the Soulslike formula with an epic fantasy adventure to overthrow the demon god Adyr.

Last year's reboot to the 2014 game of the same name revitalizes the Soulslike formula with an epic fantasy adventure to overthrow the demon god Adyr. Lies of P: This is Korean studio Neowiz's take on the Italian children's fantasy novel "The Adventures of Pinnochio". In this twisted reimagining, the titular puppet must traverse a world full of mechanical dangers.

