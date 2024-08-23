Black Myth Wukong sells 10 million copies within three days of launch

Game Science recently announced on X that Black Myth Wukong has achieved sales of 10 million copies globally across multiple platforms. Released on August 20 for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Series S, this action RPG draws inspiration from the 16th-century Chinese novel, Journey to the West, based on Sun Wukong, a mythical simian deity.

In addition to the staggering sales figures, the title also boasts three million concurrent players across platforms. The official account for the title expresses gratitude to the players with the following message:

"Thanks to all players worldwide for your support and love. Have a great gaming weekend!"

Black Myth Wukong broke the record for most concurrent players in a single-player game, with 10 million copies sold

Black Myth Wukong has shattered multiple records for concurrent player counts on Steam. It now holds the title of the most-played single-player game ever on Steam, surpassing CD Projekt’s Cyberpunk 2077.

Furthermore, it currently ranks as the second most-played game overall on Steam, trailing only behind PUBG. The game holds a record of 2,415,714 concurrent players, currently the second highest. Meanwhile, PUBG is in first place with 3,257,248 concurrent players.

Game Science's title continues to lead as the best-selling game on Steam, with player counts anticipated to increase even more as we approach the game's inaugural weekend. Now, the official X account for the game has announced that Black Myth Wukong has sold 10 million copies across all platforms.

Regarding this development, well-known gaming analyst Daniel Ahmad stated the following on X:

This makes it one of the fastest selling games of all time, surpassing Elden Ring and Hogwarts Legacy in the same timeframe.

He even went on to compare it with the massively successful launch of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (back in 2022):

Pokémon Scarlet And Violet, the fastest selling title in the franchise, also sold 10 million in 3 days. So it's effectively equaled Pokémon's record too.

The title is undeniably a massive success on a global scale, especially in China, where it has made significant inroads into mainstream culture. According to Steam, most of the game's player base resides in China; however, there remains a substantial audience for the game in Western regions as well.

