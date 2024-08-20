Is Black Myth Wukong a multiplayer game?

Despite Black Myth Wukong being categorized as an RPG, it shares similarities with other Soulslike games owing to its challenging gameplay and storytelling. Nonetheless, the title is exclusively designed for single-player experiences and lacks any multiplayer aspects. Without the cooperation of another player, you will confront bosses independently and tackle the challenges alone.

We detail all the gameplay elements of Black Myth Wukong and why multiplayer is not required here.

Black Myth Wukong is best played alone, multiplayer is not required

Black Myth Wukong lacks any co-op or multiplayer functionality, and this will probably continue to be the situation in the future. Although it is frequently likened to Souls-likes, which generally include multiplayer elements, the latest title from Game Science is not focused on emulating that approach.

So, you'll confront bosses without another ally's aid, facing the challenges solo. Furthermore, you won't have the opportunity to test your skills against other players in a duel, though the idea of two Monkey Kings facing each other may seem intriguing.

Unlike other Souls-likes, the latest game features faster-paced gameplay and combat mechanics, which enhances its accessibility for those new to the genre. Consequently, while the boss fights might appear challenging, the variety of spells and abilities is anticipated to support you throughout the single-player experience.

The game also doesn't offer a summons system akin to the Spirit Ashes found in Elden Ring. Instead, it incorporates Transformations and Spirits. By defeating particular bosses, you can absorb their power, which allows you to employ unique attacks and abilities during combat.

Significantly, the game lets you absorb the Spirits of certain foes. This ability can subsequently be briefly harnessed to execute a maneuver that aids in combat.

The absence of a multiplayer feature in Black Myth Wukong is unlikely to diminish your enjoyment. Rather, experimenting with various builds and skills can enhance your gaming experience. In the end, it all boils down to the mantra "get good."

