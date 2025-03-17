Is Bully worth playing in 2025?

Bully is considered one of the most unique games created by Rockstar. Many consider this title to be a PG-13 version of the Grand Theft Auto series, as it takes place in a school setting. The game was released on the PlayStation 2 back in 2006 and was praised for its amazing storyline and interesting characters.

Ad

Bully will turn 20 next year, and fans have been begging for a sequel for over a decade, with Rockstar showing no interest in reviving the intellectual property. Even after all these years, the craze for the game is still at an all-time high, but is it nostalgia speaking, or is it still worth playing?

This article will take a closer look at Bully to see if it holds up in 2025.

Bully has a timeless setting and story

The story still holds up (Image via Rockstar Games)

Bully takes place in a fictional town called Bullworth, where our protagonist will spend the rest of the game. We play as Jimmy Hopkins, a troubled child who has been dropped off at Bullworth Academy by his mother and stepfather as they go on a honeymoon. Here, our protagonist gets familiar with how the school works, the cliques, and the rivalries between factions.

Ad

Trending

Our objective is to end the animosity between the various groups in the game. However, it won't be easy, as our former best friend Gary will try to sabotage our plan to bring harmony to the school grounds by turning the factions against Jimmy. We spend the entire game getting friendly with the cliques and establishing peace. This theme of bringing an end to bullying makes the story hold up well in 2025.

Ad

The gameplay still feels impressive

The gameplay still feels fresh in 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Even though Bully was released almost two decades ago, the gameplay, after all this time, still feels fresh and impressive. The combat system here revolves around fistfights and slingshots, with a mix of comedic relief weapons like stink bombs, firecrackers, and even marbles. This makes the gameplay feel unique compared to the Grand Theft Auto franchise, which relies heavily on guns and grenades.

Ad

Players can also attend classes such as Art, English, Chemistry, and more, which can unlock new abilities such as convincing apologies and extra health after kissing a girl. The open world here is also filled with interesting activities, such as go-kart races and lawn-mowing jobs that can help gamers earn money to purchase different clothing items to customize Jimmy's appearance.

Graphics and performance in 2025

The visuals feel outdated (Image via Rockstar Games)

Unfortunately, Bully fails to hold up in the graphics department. Since it is a game from the PlayStation 2 generation, it quickly shows its age with its short draw distances and low-detailed character models. Compared to the titles made by Rockstar Games in recent times, it ends up looking like a product of its time.

Ad

However, a remaster like the recent Grand Theft Auto Trilogy can help improve its visual fidelity and performance. Till then, the most updated version of Bully is its Scholarship Edition, offering slightly better textures and resolution, which looks good but still doesn't match the quality players expect from games today.

Is it worth playing in 2025?

The game is worth playing in 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Yes. Bully might look like an ancient piece of art by today's standards, but it still manages to impress with its authentic storyline and gameplay. There is a ton of fun to be had here in the game's open world, as players can participate in exciting races, errands, and jobs.

Getting through the story feels rewarding, as the title pays well for each mission completed. In all honesty, graphics shouldn't be a factor holding anyone back from this masterpiece, as the story, characters, and gameplay here make the stay in Bullworth worth it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.